Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

31st October 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesResidential renewable energy grants reissued
Latest News & Updates

Residential renewable energy grants reissued

By Nigel Howarth
Residential renewable energy panel installation

The Ministry of Energy has reopened its residential renewable energy grant program, now accommodating an additional 3,000 applications from households across Cyprus.

Following the launch of the popular “Photovoltaics for All” program in March, which resulted in more that 6,000 applications in just four months, leading to numerous completed installations. This scheme supports non-vulnerable households by offering funding to install photovoltaic (PV) systems, reducing electricity bills and promoting environmental sustainability. Eligible households can repay the investment through instalments added to their electricity bills, covered by the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and Energy Efficiency Fund.

In this revised phase, the ministry has made adjustments to enhance accessibility and impact. The updated Category A3 scheme has removed the 6,000 kWh/year consumption limit, reduced the grant from €1,000 to €500, and raised the repayable amount from €4,000 to €4,500, targeting applicants with greater financial need. Additionally, eligibility now extends to applicants with a filed purchase agreement at the Department of Lands and Surveys, even if they aren’t the official property owners.

The grant program also offers ongoing support across several categories:

  • Category A1: General applicants can receive €375 per kilowatt (kW) for PV systems, up to €1,500, with a 50% increase for installations in mountainous areas.
  • Category A2: Vulnerable households are eligible for €1,250 per kW, up to a maximum of €6,250.
  • Category B1: For roof insulation, general applicants can receive 50% of costs up to €2,500 (€25/m2), with a 50% boost in mountainous areas.
  • Category B2: Targeting vulnerable households, this provides 75% of insulation costs, up to €3,750 (€37.50/m2).

Residents are encouraged to explore these grants to lower energy costs and contribute to a greener future. Details on eligibility and application procedures are available at www.ref.org.cy, with applicants advised to review the requirements carefully before applying.

Previous article
Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

Property Sales

Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

Latest News & Updates

Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline

Latest News & Updates

Acquisition of Cyprus property by foreigners

Latest News & Updates

Check your Title Deed for problems!

Property Prices

New home prices: houses and apartments

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1948
RUB
0.0095
CNY
0.1297
CHF
1.0619

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024