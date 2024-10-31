Residential renewable energy grants reissued

The Ministry of Energy has reopened its residential renewable energy grant program, now accommodating an additional 3,000 applications from households across Cyprus.

Following the launch of the popular “Photovoltaics for All” program in March, which resulted in more that 6,000 applications in just four months, leading to numerous completed installations. This scheme supports non-vulnerable households by offering funding to install photovoltaic (PV) systems, reducing electricity bills and promoting environmental sustainability. Eligible households can repay the investment through instalments added to their electricity bills, covered by the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and Energy Efficiency Fund.

In this revised phase, the ministry has made adjustments to enhance accessibility and impact. The updated Category A3 scheme has removed the 6,000 kWh/year consumption limit, reduced the grant from €1,000 to €500, and raised the repayable amount from €4,000 to €4,500, targeting applicants with greater financial need. Additionally, eligibility now extends to applicants with a filed purchase agreement at the Department of Lands and Surveys, even if they aren’t the official property owners.

The grant program also offers ongoing support across several categories:

Category A1 : General applicants can receive €375 per kilowatt (kW) for PV systems, up to €1,500, with a 50% increase for installations in mountainous areas.

: General applicants can receive €375 per kilowatt (kW) for PV systems, up to €1,500, with a 50% increase for installations in mountainous areas. Category A2 : Vulnerable households are eligible for €1,250 per kW, up to a maximum of €6,250.

: Vulnerable households are eligible for €1,250 per kW, up to a maximum of €6,250. Category B1 : For roof insulation, general applicants can receive 50% of costs up to €2,500 (€25/m 2 ), with a 50% boost in mountainous areas.

: For roof insulation, general applicants can receive 50% of costs up to €2,500 (€25/m ), with a 50% boost in mountainous areas. Category B2: Targeting vulnerable households, this provides 75% of insulation costs, up to €3,750 (€37.50/m2).

Residents are encouraged to explore these grants to lower energy costs and contribute to a greener future. Details on eligibility and application procedures are available at www.ref.org.cy, with applicants advised to review the requirements carefully before applying.