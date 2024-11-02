Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

2nd November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesRenovate - rent scheme aims to increase affordable rentals
Latest News & Updates

Renovate – rent scheme aims to increase affordable rentals

By Nigel Howarth
Affordable apartments for rental in Cyprus

With the price of rentals surging across Cyprus, affecting both high-end and budget-friendly areas, the Interior Ministry has announced measures to address rising housing costs.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou has unveiled a new housing initiative, “Renovate – Rent“, which is designed to increase affordable rentals by bringing vacant properties back into the market.

The scheme offers property owners grants up to €35,000 to renovate vacant residential units, which will then be leased at affordable rates to low and middle-income tenants. Property owners can apply for grants from 15 November 2024 to 31 December 2025, while tenant applications will be open from 15 January to 31 December 2025.

Eligible properties must have been vacant for at least 12 months prior to 24 October 2023 or between then and 15 November 2024. Vacancies are defined by annual electricity usage below 200 kilowatt-hours. Additionally, properties must have been connected to the Cyprus Electricity Authority grid for at least 15 years as of 24 October 2023.

To qualify, tenants must meet specific income requirements, with income thresholds set from €25,000 for single individuals to €65,000 for families of five or more.

Participating property owners will receive tax incentives, including exemptions from income tax on rental income and defence contributions, along with enhanced capital allowances for equipment purchases. They must commit to renting their units for at least four years at 70 per cent of the market rate.

Grant amounts are based on the size of the unit:

  • One-bedroom units: up to €15,000
  • Two-bedroom units: up to €25,000
  • Three-bedroom units: up to €35,000

Following a four-year affordable rentals period, landlords may extend their participation by at least two more years, becoming eligible for maintenance grants ranging from €3,000 to €5,000, depending on the size of the rental unit

The Cyprus Land Development Corporation will oversee compliance. In cases of non-compliance, sanctions include temporary suspension and grant recovery.

Landlords must also provide a structural safety certificate from a registered civil engineer following renovations.

Previous article
Residential renewable energy grants reissued

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Residential renewable energy grants reissued

Latest News & Updates

Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

Property Sales

Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

Latest News & Updates

Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline

Latest News & Updates

Acquisition of Cyprus property by foreigners

Latest News & Updates

Check your Title Deed for problems!

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1881
RUB
0.0094
CNY
0.1290
CHF
1.0639

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024