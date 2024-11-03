Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

4th November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesA mere 50 applications for the urban planning amnesty so far
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

A mere 50 applications for the urban planning amnesty so far

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus urban planning amnesty

Launched on September 13 2024, the Urban Planning Amnesty, which was expected to allow thousands of ‘trapped buyers’ to obtain a Title Deed, has to date received a mere 50 applications according to media reports.

An Interior Ministry official advised the Parliamentary Committee on Internal Affairs about the scheme’s current progress, highlighting that over 300 inquiries have been made for more information.

The official said that the ministry is currently focusing on replying to those enquiries, with answers also available on the ministry’s website (view the Planning Amnesty FAQs in English). The official added that the Interior Ministry anticipates that the bulk of applications will be submitted by March. This would be in line with previous amnesty programs where applications start low begin with, but increase steadily before reaching their peak near the deadline.

This scheme will remain active for six months, allowing Planning Amnesty applications for unauthorized extensions in residential and other developments to be reviewed, with the aim of issuing Approval Certificates and eventually, Title Deeds. The amnesty scheme also aims to improve surrounding environments and support the Affordable Housing Fund.

Applications for the Urban Planning Amnesty can be submitted online via the Ippodamos system at the five main planning authorities (District Administrations of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta). Interested citizens are encouraged to consult registered planners associated with the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK).

Following Planning Authority approval, and before receiving a planning permit, applicants must first pay 10% of the required compensation to the District Administration’s fund, with the remainder going to the Affordable Housing Fund, managed by the Cyprus Land Development Corporation (KOAG). The applicant then provides KOAG’s receipt to the Planning Authority to secure the permit.

Urban planning amnesty comments

Readers should appreciate that:

  • This is not an ‘amnesty’ in the true sense of the word, i.e. “the act of an authority (such as a government) by which pardon is granted to a large group of individuals.” This is a scheme whereby individuals may apply to have a limited number of planning infringements removed on payment of compensation, which is based on the extent of the infringement. Unfortunately, this so-called amnesty has been reported as helping ‘trapped buyers’ to get their Title Deed, leading many real trapped buyers (who cannot get Title Deeds because the vendor mortgaged the land on which he was building) to believe this is a viable alternative. In fact, people may be ‘trapped’ by both planning infringements and vendors’ mortgages.
  • Here are some of the infringements that the urban planning amnesty fails to address:
    • The most glaring omission is that only foreigners who are legally registered as resident in Cyprus can apply as the online application system (Ippodamos) requires foreign applicants to enter their ARC number.
    • Unfinished/lack of roads and/or pavements
    • Unfinished/lack of green area
    • Unfinished/lack of surface water drainage
    • Parking spaces configured incorrectly
    • Insufficient parking spaces
    • Lack of disabled parking spaces
    • Lifts not installed according to the permit
    • Balcony railing heights built less than 1.1m from the parapet
    • Electricity sub station built in wrong place
    • Boundary walls too high
    • Access in wrong place
    • Lack of sewage green card
    • Final approval certificate not issued
    • Communal facilities not inspected
    • Nowhere to keep rubbish bins and/or not enough bins
    • Swimming pool changing rooms and facilities not built according to permit
    • Properties built facing wrong direction
    • Street lighting not installed
    • Parking areas blocked in and covered
    • Biological sewerage systems not installed as required by permit
    • Buildings failing to meet fire regulations
    • Buildings encroach on land belonging to someone else
  • Given the limited scope of this urban planning amnesty, I wonder if the lawmakers investigated the scope, extent and multitude of planning infringements blighting properties with the Planning Authorities?
Previous article
Renovate – rent scheme aims to increase affordable rentals

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Renovate – rent scheme aims to increase affordable rentals

Latest News & Updates

Residential renewable energy grants reissued

Latest News & Updates

Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

Property Sales

Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

Latest News & Updates

Ban construction within 100 metres of coastline

Latest News & Updates

Acquisition of Cyprus property by foreigners

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1913
RUB
0.0094
CNY
0.1291
CHF
1.0599

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024