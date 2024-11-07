Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

8th November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty SalesSmall increase in October property sales
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Sales

Small increase in October property sales

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite's Rock)

The number of Cyprus property sales achieved in October rose by 12 compared with the numbers sold in the same month last year according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The total number of Cyprus property sales (as measured by the number of sales contracts deposited in Land Registry offices in the free areas of the island) stood at 1,318; an increase of 1% on the 1,306 sold in October last year.

Although sales Famagusta and Paphos fell by 32% and 1% respectively, they increased by 8% in Larnaca, 5% in Limassol and 2% in the capital Nicosia.

Total Cyprus Property Sales to October 2024
Total Sale Transactions – 2023/2024 Comparison

Property sales in the first ten months of 2024 have risen 1% compared with the same period last year with only the capital Nicosia and Larnaca gaining ground.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Oct)

Cyprus property sales – market segment analysis

Sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market

The total number of sales to the domestic market in October rose 1% compared with October last year and accounted for 58% of the total number of sales in the month.

While sales in Limassol and Nicosia rose by 13% and 3% respectively, they fell 46% in Larnaca and 1% in both Famagusta and Paphos.

Cyprus property sales to Cypriot citizens September 2024
Domestic Sale Transactions – 2023/2024 Comparison

Sales to the domestic market in the first ten months of 2024 reached 7,814; an increase of 1% on the 6,986 achieved in the same period of last year. With the exception of Famagusta, where sales fell by 13%, all districts recorded gains.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Oct)

Property sales to the overseas market

The total number of Cyprus property sales to the overseas market (both EU and non-EU citizens) in October reached 557; an increase of 1% on the 550 achieved in October last year.

Sales fell in all districts with the exception of Famagusta, which recorded a double-digit increase of 18%.

Cyprus property sales to EU and non-EU citizens October 2024
Overseas Sale Transactions – 2023/2024 Comparison

On an annual basis, overseas sales have fallen 12%. Although sales in Nicosia, Famagusta, and Larnaca have risen 22%, 10% and 3% respectively, they’ve fallen 25% in Limassol and 29% in Paphos as foreign buyers focus their attention on the lower priced areas of the island.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Oct)

Property sales to EU citizens

In October, sales to EU citizens rose 5% compared to the same month last year, with falls of 18% in Nicosia and 11% in Paphos outweighed by increases in Larnaca (39%), Famagusta (33%) and Limassol (16%)

Cyprus property sales to EU citizens October 2024
Overseas (EU) Sale Transactions – 2023/2024 Comparison

Sales to EU citizens in the first ten months of 2024 reached 1,561; a fall of 5% compared to the 1,640 sold in the same period last year, as a consequence of sales in Paphos and Limassol falling 18% and 13% respectively.

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Sept)

Property sales to non-EU citizens

Sales to non-EU citizens rose 5% in October compared to October last year. While sales in Larnaca, Famagusta and Limassol rose by 39%, 33% and 16% respectively, they fell 18% in Nicosia and 11% in Paphos.

Cyprus property sales to non-EU citizens October 2024
Overseas (Non-EU) Sale Transactions – 2024/2024 Comparison

Sales to Non-EU citizens in the first ten months of 2024 reached 1,561, falling 5% compared to the 1,640 compared to the same period last year.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Sept)

Cyprus property sales market segment summary analysis

The chart below shows each of the district’s popularity with each of the market segments. Sales to the overseas market segments (EU nationals + non-EU nationals) exceed domestic sales in Paphos.

In Paphos, the most popular with those looking for a holiday home in the sun, sales to non-EU nationals alone exceed sales to the domestic market (Cypriots.)

Market Segment Summary Analysis 2024 (Jan-Oct)

Contracts Deposited 2008 to 2024 in the First Ten Months of Each Year

Previous article
RICS/KPMG property price & rental index Q3 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

RICS/KPMG property price & rental index Q3 2024

Latest News & Updates

A mere 50 applications for the urban planning amnesty so far

Latest News & Updates

Renovate – rent scheme aims to increase affordable rentals

Latest News & Updates

Residential renewable energy grants reissued

Latest News & Updates

Investigation into abusive clauses in mortgage contracts

Property Sales

Land in Limassol sold for €5 million

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1900
RUB
0.0093
CNY
0.1293
CHF
1.0618

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024