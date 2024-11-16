Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

16th November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesResidential property prices continue to rise
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Prices

Residential property prices continue to rise

By Nigel Howarth
Residential property prices continue to rise reports the Cyprus Central Bank
Cyprus Central Bank building

Residential property prices continued their upward trend in the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest price index released by the Central Bank.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Central Bank of Cyprus Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for houses and apartments showed an annual increase.

Key highlights:

  • Annual increase: Residential property prices rose by 8% in Q2 2024 compared to 7.8% in Q1 2024. Apartment prices rose by 12%, while house prices rose by 6.2%.
  • Trends: The Apartment Price Index recorded a higher percentage increase compared to the House Price Index. However, there was a relative slowdown in growth on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Market dynamics

Several indicators suggest a general slowdown in the growth of the real estate sector. This trend is primarily driven by:

  • A fall in the number of sale contracts, particularly in transaction volume and value for housing.
  • An increase in housing supply (greater availability for rent and sale).
  • High mortgage interest rates and only minor reductions in construction material costs.

Developments in the real estate market by district

Real estate market trends appear to vary by district:

  • In Limassol and Nicosia, supply is increasing to meet existing demand.
  • In Larnaca and Paphos, supply remains moderate while demand continues to rise.
  • In Famagusta, supply is still relatively limited, with prices trending upward due to, among other factors, the entry of new residential units to the market.

Price changes by district

Quarterly trends (Q2 2024):

The general housing price indices showed:

  • Faster increases in Limassol (1.8%) and Paphos (3.5%).
  • Slower increases in Larnaca (2%) and Famagusta (1.2%).
  • A steady rate of growth in Nicosia.

Annual trends (Q2 2024):

  • Faster annual price increases were recorded in Limassol (9.5%) and Paphos (12.1%).
  • Slower increases were noted in Nicosia (2.4%), Larnaca (9.9%), and Famagusta (10.9%).

House prices by district (quarterly basis):

  • Prices accelerated in Limassol (3.3%), Larnaca (2.1%), and Paphos (3.7%).
  • Prices slowed in Nicosia (-0.5%) and Famagusta (0.8%).

House prices by district (annual basis):

  • Accelerated increases were recorded in Limassol (7.7%), Larnaca (7%), and Paphos (10.1%).
  • Slowdowns were observed in Nicosia (-1.3%) and Famagusta (-9.4%).

Real estate demand and supply

Demand:

  • According to the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), total sale contracts for all property types decreased annually in Q2 2024.
  • Domestic buyer activity increased, while foreign buyer activity declined. Regional analysis revealed differing trends:
    • Decreases in sales were noted in Limassol, Paphos, and Famagusta.
    • Significant increases were recorded in Nicosia and Larnaca.

Supply:

  • Statistics on approved building permits indicate an influx of new properties entering the market, supported by further reductions in construction material prices.
  • DLS data on property sales showed Limassol leading in transaction volume, while Nicosia recorded the highest number of apartment transactions.
Previous article
Property prices driven up by foreigners say analysts

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Property prices driven up by foreigners say analysts

Latest News & Updates

Prices of new residential properties surge in 2024

Latest News & Updates

Housing schemes revised ahead of Friday’s launch

Property Sales

Small increase in October property sales

Property Prices

RICS/KPMG property price & rental index Q3 2024

Latest News & Updates

A mere 50 applications for the urban planning amnesty so far

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1900
RUB
0.0093
CNY
0.1293
CHF
1.0618

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024