Construction materials prices edged down in October

The Price Index of Construction Materials for October 2024 reached 117.18 units (base year 2021=100), recording a fall of 0.08% compared to the previous month according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0.13%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3.63%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1.17%) and mineral products (0.45%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-2.12%) and minerals (-0.02%).

For the period January-October 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 1.01% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.