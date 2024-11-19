Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

20th November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeStatisticsConstruction materials prices edged down in October
Latest News & UpdatesStatistics

Construction materials prices edged down in October

By Nigel Howarth
Slight rise in cement prices

The Price Index of Construction Materials for October 2024 reached 117.18 units (base year 2021=100), recording a fall of 0.08% compared to the previous month according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Price index of construction materials Cyprus

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0.13%. By main commodity category, increases were recorded in electromechanical products (3.63%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1.17%) and mineral products (0.45%), whereas decreases were observed in metallic products (-2.12%) and minerals (-0.02%).

Construction Commodity categories & prices in Cyprus

For the period January-October 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 1.01% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

Previous article
Cyprus real estate market gaining strength

RELATED ARTICLES

Investment

Rental yields more than double bank deposit rates

Latest News & Updates

Residential property prices continue to rise

Property Prices

Property prices driven up by foreigners say analysts

Latest News & Updates

Prices of new residential properties surge in 2024

Latest News & Updates

Housing schemes revised ahead of Friday’s launch

Property Sales

Small increase in October property sales

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1900
RUB
0.0093
CNY
0.1293
CHF
1.0618

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024