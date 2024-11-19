Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

20th November 2024
Cyprus real estate market gaining strength

By Nigel Howarth
KPMG Cyprus Real Estate Market Insights report

KPMG has published the 13th edition of its Real Estate Market Report Insights that provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cyprus property market and delves into key market dynamics and emerging trends.

Despite the ongoing regional challenges including instability in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the sector has shown resilience and growth in specific sectors.

The report highlights improved market liquidity in 2023 and early 2024, with Limassol remaining as the market leader, particularly in the luxury housing market segment.

Meanwhile, Larnaca stood out as the fastest-growing region for property transactions in 2023.

“As the market adapts to new economic conditions, our pioneering Insights report serves as a crucial tool for stakeholders to navigate in an evolving real estate market”, said Christophoros Anayiotos, Head of Deal Advisory and Real Estate and Construction sector at KPMG Cyprus.

KPMG real estate report

KPMG Cyprus Insights Report

