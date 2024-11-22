Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

22nd November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersLandmark ruling in property foreclosure case
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Landmark ruling in property foreclosure case

By Nigel Howarth
Landmark foreclosure ruling

On Thursday, the Cyprus Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in a high-profile property foreclosure case, marking its first major ruling since significant justice system reforms took effect on July 1, 2023. These reforms, aimed at modernizing judicial processes and enhancing fairness, set the stage for the court’s deliberation on this pivotal case.

The five-judge panel addressed a contentious issue regarding the foreclosure of a multi-million-euro coastal property, ultimately overturning a prior decision by the Court of Appeals. The court clarified a critical legal principle: the validity of an appeal is not nullified simply because ownership of the property in question changes during foreclosure proceedings. This interpretation sets a precedent that could have far-reaching implications for similar cases, safeguarding appellants’ rights despite changes in property ownership during legal disputes.

The case has a complex history dating back to 2017, when a bank initiated foreclosure proceedings against a borrower who had mortgaged a valuable piece of coastal real estate to secure development loans. Following the foreclosure filing, the borrower launched a counter-claim, challenging the bank’s actions. However, the legal landscape shifted in July 2018 with new legislation that removed lenders’ authority to pause foreclosure processes, further complicating the borrower’s position and fuelling a prolonged legal battle.

After thorough deliberation, the Supreme Court awarded the applicant €4,500 in legal costs, signalling recognition of the financial burdens borne during the protracted litigation. The court also referred the matter back to the Court of Appeals for a substantive hearing, ensuring that the unresolved issues receive comprehensive judicial review.

This decision not only impacts the parties involved but also provides clarity on foreclosure laws, particularly concerning appeals and ownership transitions. Legal experts suggest the ruling underscores the judiciary’s commitment to balancing procedural integrity with the rights of litigants, reaffirming the importance of appeals in ensuring justice.

Previous article
Apartment prices & rents defying annual market trends

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Apartment prices & rents defying annual market trends

Statistics

Construction materials prices edged down in October

Investment

Rental yields more than double bank deposit rates

Latest News & Updates

Residential property prices continue to rise

Property Prices

Property prices driven up by foreigners say analysts

Latest News & Updates

Prices of new residential properties surge in 2024

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1900
RUB
0.0093
CNY
0.1293
CHF
1.0618

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024