Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

30th November 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeJointly Owned BuildingsNo law to govern fire safety of jointly-owned buildings
Latest News & UpdatesJointly Owned Buildings

No law to govern fire safety of jointly-owned buildings

By Jean Christou
Jointly-Owned Buildings law

The fire service is warning about the risk to lives from cluttered common areas in apartment blocks and haphazard parking outside these jointly-owned buildings.

The warning was issued at the House interior committee on Thursday as MP began discussing a bill to regulate jointly-owned buildings to “end the absolute anarchy that prevails,” chairman Akel’s Aristos Damianou said.

Damianou said this anarchy causes constant friction between owners and tenants and leaves thousands of buildings unmaintained.

Testifying at the committee, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis spoke about the dangers, saying stairwells are often blocked with old furniture and even emergency doors of jointly-owned buildings are sometimes locked, plus there are buildings that are hard to access because there are so many cars parked in the way.

“At some point we may mourn victims and then we will look to place blame as to who is responsible,” Kettis said.

He said the new bill mentions safety issues, but at the same time there was no mention of fire safety “which the fire department considers inconceivable”.

Addressing Damianou, he said: “Do you know, that after the final approval for any building, from that time it is not checked at all for fire safety issues?

“The issue is that there is no legislation that provides for a fire safety check or who will carry it out.”

Asked to cite some examples, Kettis said there were stairwells full of dirt, furniture, and bags of charcoal, and locked emergency doors.

“In the event a stairwell is filled with smoke it simply means that everyone is trapped and it also means that we will lose people,” he said.

Kettis said the issue of the security of the tenants is reason enough for regular checks to be carried out and for the appropriate certificates to be present and updated by the building owners.

The new jointly-owned building bill

Damianou pledged that the new bill would be pushed through quickly.

One of the main innovations of the bill, he said, lies in the fact that it gives the management committees the power to set reasonable expenses for the maintenance and proper operation of the common areas, which residents often don’t pay.

This particular bill upgrades the role of jointly-owned building management committees and those who have ignored them until now, if they continue the same tactics, it is very likely that they will be called to account before the Court,” Damianou said.

The problem is in most cases there is no management committee, the MP added.

“It won’t be easy given that the financial aspect will be a thorn in the side, which has created and creates friction,” he said.

While some tenants take care of their spaces, others don’t want to spend a cent, he said, “either because they don’t have the financial ability or because they don’t care and they expect others to cover their share”.

Damianou said the existing legislation has many loopholes and the new bill aims to plug these gaps.

He said the land registry had identified some of these as the need to define the rights and obligations of the owners as well as the need to ensure more effective implementation of management “considering that unit owners evade their obligations and many properties are not adequately maintained, resulting in risks to their safety and the safety of third parties”.

With the proposed bill, a service for registration of jointly-owned buildings and supervision of the operation of administrative committees will be defined, as will its powers.

It will also define the rights and obligations of owners and provide for compulsory insurance of jointly-owned buildings and supervision of the compulsory insurance.

CM

Previous article
Politis names revoked “Golden Passports” investors

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Politis names revoked “Golden Passports” investors

Investment

Moody’s credit rating for Cyprus upgraded to A3

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus plans tax incentives for landlords

Legal Matters

Landmark ruling in property foreclosure case

Property Prices

Apartment prices & rents defying annual market trends

Statistics

Construction materials prices edged down in October

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1900
RUB
0.0093
CNY
0.1293
CHF
1.0618

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024