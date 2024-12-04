Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

4th December 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty SalesCyprus property sales continue to grow
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Sales

Cyprus property sales continue to grow

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales in Limassol

The number of Cyprus property sales achieved in November rose by 1% compared with the numbers sold in the same month last year according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The total number of sales (as measured by the number of sales contracts deposited in Land Registry offices in the free areas of the island) stood at 1,506; compared to the 1,306 sold in November last year.

With the exception of Paphos, where sales fell by 1%, the remaining four districts recorded increases.

Sales rose 15% in the capital Nicosia, 8% in Larnaca, 5% in Limassol and 1% in Famagusta.

Total Cyprus property sales January - December 2023

Property sales in the first eleven months of 2024 have risen 2% compared with the same period last year with only the capital Nicosia and Larnaca gaining ground. And the island’s property market remains on course to achieve the highest number of sales since 2008.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2023/2024 Comparison (Jan-Nov)

 

Previous article
Is a housing crisis looming in Limassol?

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Is a housing crisis looming in Limassol?

Jointly Owned Buildings

What’s in the new jointly-owned buildings bill in parliament?

Jointly Owned Buildings

No law to govern fire safety of jointly-owned buildings

Latest News & Updates

Politis names revoked “Golden Passports” investors

Investment

Moody’s credit rating for Cyprus upgraded to A3

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus plans tax incentives for landlords

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2079
RUB
0.0091
CNY
0.1308
CHF
1.0754

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024