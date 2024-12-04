Cyprus property sales continue to grow

The number of Cyprus property sales achieved in November rose by 1% compared with the numbers sold in the same month last year according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The total number of sales (as measured by the number of sales contracts deposited in Land Registry offices in the free areas of the island) stood at 1,506; compared to the 1,306 sold in November last year.

With the exception of Paphos, where sales fell by 1%, the remaining four districts recorded increases.

Sales rose 15% in the capital Nicosia, 8% in Larnaca, 5% in Limassol and 1% in Famagusta.

Property sales in the first eleven months of 2024 have risen 2% compared with the same period last year with only the capital Nicosia and Larnaca gaining ground. And the island’s property market remains on course to achieve the highest number of sales since 2008.