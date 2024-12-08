Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

8th December 2024
Limassol municipality warns 400 buildings need repairs

By Nigel Howarth
Buildings in urgent need of repair

The collapse of parts of a balcony in the Neapolis area of Limassol late Thursday night has intensified calls for action on deteriorating buildings in the city. Falling debris from a fourth-floor balcony damaged several parked vehicles but caused no injuries.

The incident highlights the broader issue of neglected building maintenance, with the Limassol municipality revealing that 400 buildings have been issued repair warnings, including 130 classified as dangerous. Similar incidents occurred in December 2022 and January 2023.

Limited compliance with building repair notices

Of the 400 buildings flagged for repair:

  • 15% have taken immediate corrective action.
  • 25% have indicated plans to proceed with repairs.
  • 60% have not responded to the notices.

In a statement, the municipality warned that “The problems are escalating.”

Mayor demands legal reform

Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis visited the site of the latest incident and reiterated the urgency of addressing the issue. He stressed the need for enhanced legal powers for local authorities to manage and prevent such hazards.

In this case, the affected building had previously been inspected, and repair warnings were issued in 2019 and 2021. However, owners failed to act due to cost concerns, with repair estimates reaching approximately €10,000/apartment. It later emerged that the building was owned by an overseas landlord.

Armeftis urged the government to implement regular building inspections, akin to vehicle MOTs, to ensure ongoing safety. “Problems with buildings constructed in the 1970s and 1980s with sub-standard materials will only become more acute without drastic measures,” he said.

Enforcement challenges

Under current legislation, municipalities can impose fines of up to €20,000 and daily penalties of €200 for non-compliance. However, the process of securing court orders, evictions, and repairs is often lengthy and costly.

The mayor cited one case where the municipality spent €1.5 million to repair a dangerous building but has yet to recover the expenses from the owners.

Adding to the complexity, illegal modifications by owners – such as enclosing basements and obstructing emergency exits – pose additional safety risks.

Calls for systemic change

The municipality is currently limited to issuing warnings, posting notices, and levying fines. Plans to transfer responsibility for managing dangerous buildings to the District Administration (EOA) have been delayed twice and are now set for April 2025. State funding of €500,000 to €1 million has been discussed to address repairs once the transition occurs.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou recently highlighted the scale of the problem, stating that 30,000 jointly-owned buildings across Cyprus – housing nearly half the population – are poorly maintained and pose public safety risks. Proposed legislative amendments aim to strengthen inspection regimes and empower authorities to act more effectively.

Armeftis stressed that property owners, especially those renting properties at favourable rates, must take responsibility for maintaining safe buildings. Without substantial legislative reforms, the risks to public safety will continue to grow.

Cyprus property sales continue to grow

