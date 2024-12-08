Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

10th December 2024
Planning & building permits approved in 40 days

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus building permits

Cyprus is speeding-up the approval process for planning and building permits, reducing the timeline to just 40 working days for small-scale developments, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced this week.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize construction and address delays in housing projects.

Key reforms for approving permits

The revamped system targets low-risk “Category A” developments, which include projects of up to two residential units. The approval process breaks down as follows:

  • 20 working days for planning certificates.
  • An additional 20 working days for building permits.

Applications must adhere to a new checklist system, shifting responsibility to private designers to ensure submissions meet all legal requirements.

“In this context, we’ve introduced a fast-track procedure for planning and building applications, empowering private designers through a self-checking mechanism,” Ioannou said.

If authorities fail to process an application within the allotted timeframe, permits will be issued automatically, ensuring efficiency and avoiding unnecessary delays.

On-site inspections and real-time compliance

The reforms introduce real-time compliance checks conducted by auditors and building control officers in three stages during construction. This represents a shift from traditional paper-based reviews to on-site inspections, helping to identify and resolve irregularities promptly.

The digital platform Ippodamos, launched in October 2023, has already streamlined planning applications. For Category A projects:

  • 147 applications have been submitted.
  • 63 applications were approved, 13 rejected, and 71 remain under review.
  • Building permits will follow the same process starting in January 2025, once system upgrades are completed.

Expanding to larger developments

By March 2025, the fast-track system will expand to medium-risk “Category B” developments, which include:

  • Projects with up to 12 residential units or apartment buildings with a maximum of 20 apartments, four storeys, and one basement.
  • These applications will require a total of 80 working days for both planning and building permits, with stricter compliance checks throughout.

Addressing the permits backlog

Cyprus currently faces a backlog of 5,000 pending building permits, which Ioannou said could be resolved quickly if designers finalize the required documentation.

The minister emphasized the importance of accountability, with designers now bearing full responsibility for accurate submissions. Irregularities will be flagged during inspections, ensuring compliance and reducing past violations.

Long-term impact

By combining automated approvals with precise on-site inspections, the new system aims to boost efficiency across the construction sector, ensuring timely project launches while safeguarding quality and compliance.

“With these actions, we’re reducing the time needed to obtain construction permits to just 40 working days,” Ioannou said, highlighting the system’s potential to address housing shortages and modernize Cyprus’ construction landscape.

 

Previous article
Limassol municipality warns 400 buildings need repairs
Next article
Limassol dominates Cyprus high end property market

