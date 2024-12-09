Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

9th December 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersFraudulent property dealings under investigation
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Fraudulent property dealings under investigation

By Nigel Howarth
Property fraud investigation in Limassol

Authorities are investigating a web of fraudulent property dealings in Limassol, leaving dozens of buyers in legal turmoil more than three years after the initial complaint against a liquidator’s management of company assets.

The inquiry, initiated following lawyer Sofronis Sofroniou’s April 2021 complaint, focuses on alleged frauds spanning three decades. These practices have jeopardized the property rights of numerous families, raising concerns of financial misconduct and document forgery.

According to Sofroniou’s submissions to the police and the Official Receiver, the liquidator is accused of mishandling sales, collecting nearly €1 million from two companies, and engaging in dubious transactions, including instances where he acted as both buyer and seller, with a relative serving as a witness.

Key findings to date

Evidence uncovered so far highlights several irregularities:

  • Property Mortgages: Payments reportedly collected on 11 property mortgages.
  • Undervalued Sales: Properties sold at suspiciously low prices without settling associated debts.
  • Unpaid Loans: Payments collected for 17 properties, yet 11 loan agreements remain unsettled.
  • Double Sales: Properties resold to third parties, with payments allegedly recollected.
  • Forgery: Documents, including sales contracts, showing signs of tampering or falsification.

One striking case involves a cancer patient who discovered her apartment had been sold to a third party using allegedly fraudulent documents from 1998. The contract contained glaring inaccuracies, such as references to euros, which was not introduced in Cyprus until 2008.

Legal battles and ongoing investigation

Affected buyers are embroiled in legal disputes with the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEDIPES), which oversees former Co-op bank loans. Many buyers assert they have fully paid for their properties and are fighting to secure their ownership rights.

Police sources indicate the investigation is nearing its conclusion, with a case file expected to be forwarded to the Law Office within 10 days. Sofroniou was informed of the appointment of an investigator on December 5, signalling progress in this protracted case.

Previous article
Limassol dominates Cyprus high end property market

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Sales

Limassol dominates Cyprus high end property market

Latest News & Updates

Planning & building permits approved in 40 days

Latest News & Updates

Limassol municipality warns 400 buildings need repairs

Property Sales

Cyprus property sales continue to grow

Property Prices

Is a housing crisis looming in Limassol?

Jointly Owned Buildings

What’s in the new jointly-owned buildings bill in parliament?

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2087
RUB
0.0091
CNY
0.1310
CHF
1.0775

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024