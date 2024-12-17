Building permits issued within 48 hours

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that building permits for low-risk developments (Category A), involving up to two residential units, will now be issued within 48 working hours.

This fast-track process applies to applications submitted before July 1, 2024, according to an official statement.

Applicants with pending applications submitted before this date can resubmit them under the new procedure, which involves completing a special checklist and submitting it to the District Self-Government Organisations (???).

The initiative aims to reduce waiting times for building permits, enabling faster construction of private homes, the Ministry states.

In the first week of the decree’s implementation, the Nicosia ??? received 48 requests for rapid permit issuance.

The Ministry encourages consultants across all districts to take advantage of this new licensing method to accelerate the construction process for their clients, the announcement concluded.