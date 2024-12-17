Charges in Golden Passport case may be withdrawn

Two charges relating to the Al Jazeera undercover investigation into Cyprus’ infamous ‘Golden Passport’ scheme, involving former House President Demetris Syllouris, former AKEL MP Christakis Giovani, and Giovani’s company director Antonis Antoniou remain uncertain.

The case was brought before the Nicosia Criminal Court yesterday for procedural planning, with all three defendants attending with their legal representatives.

During the session, both the defence and prosecution agreed to continue collaborating on establishing agreed facts and finalising witness lists to streamline the trial process. Prosecutor Haris Karaolidou informed the court that two of the charges hinge on the testimony of a key witness currently residing abroad. This testimony, she explained, is considered crucial to the prosecution’s case.

However, the prosecutor cautioned that if the witness cannot be located before the next scheduled hearing on January 13, 2025, the charges dependent on this testimony may be withdrawn. Despite the witness’s absence from the Republic of Cyprus, Karaolidou noted that she has expressed a willingness to provide testimony via videoconference. This option remains open, pending further developments regarding the witness’s availability and logistical arrangements.

Both legal teams are now focused on progressing the case in preparation for the January hearing. They aim to finalise the list of witnesses and reach an agreement on the facts of the case. This cooperative effort seeks to ensure that the trial can begin efficiently and without unnecessary delays.

The ‘golden passports’ scandal, initially brought to light by Al Jazeera in 2020, revealed systemic abuse of Cyprus’ citizenship-by-investment programme.

The exposé led to widespread criticism, resulting in the programme’s eventual termination and prompting legal action against key figures, including Syllouris and Giovani. The allegations continue to cast a shadow over Cyprus’ political and financial systems, with the upcoming trial seen as a critical step in addressing the controversy.

The next hearing on January 13, 2025, is expected to determine the fate of the unresolved charges. Should the key witness provide testimony as indicated, the case will proceed in full. If not, the prosecution may face significant challenges in sustaining the charges. Until then, both sides remain committed to laying the groundwork for what is anticipated to be a closely watched legal proceeding.