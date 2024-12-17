Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

19th December 2024
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesMan found guilty of property fraud jailed for seven years
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Man found guilty of property fraud jailed for seven years

By Nigel Howarth
Man jailed for fraud

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of fraud after promising individuals to build houses that were never built.

The sentencing took place on Monday after the man was found guilty of taking substantial amounts of money under false pretences.

The case began when one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, leading to the man’s arrest. According to the complaint, the accused had posed as the owner of a construction company and convinced the victim to hand over €128,500 in September last year. The money was intended for the construction of five houses on a plot of land in the Famagusta district. However, despite receiving the payment, the man failed to deliver on his promises. No progress was ever made on the supposed construction project, and the houses remained unbuilt.

The fraud came to light in February when the victim, having seen no signs of development, realized that he had been deceived and alerted authorities. Following a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the accused had never intended to build the promised houses and had misrepresented himself as a credible business owner.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution presented compelling evidence that the man had deliberately taken advantage of his victims’ trust to extract large sums of money. The court emphasized the severity of the crime, highlighting the significant financial and emotional distress caused to the victims. It was noted that such offenses undermine public trust in businesses and institutions, warranting a strict penalty to deter others from engaging in similar fraudulent schemes.

In delivering the sentence, the judge underscored that the accused had demonstrated no remorse for his actions. The seven-year prison term was imposed to reflect the gravity of the offense and to serve as a warning to others considering similar fraudulent activities. The court stressed that financial fraud, particularly in the construction sector, can have far-reaching consequences, not only for individuals but also for the broader community.

The case has drawn attention to the importance of due diligence when engaging in financial transactions, particularly in the real estate and construction industries. Authorities have urged the public to verify the credentials of companies and individuals before making payments or entering into agreements to prevent falling victim to such scams.

The convicted man now faces the consequences of his actions, serving a lengthy sentence for defrauding individuals out of their hard-earned money.

Previous article
Port dispute persists in Larnaca despite marina agreement
Next article
Charges in Golden Passport case may be withdrawn

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Charges in Golden Passport case may be withdrawn

Marinas

Port dispute persists in Larnaca despite marina agreement

Latest News & Updates

Building permits issued within 48 hours

Property Sales

Growth continues in Cyprus property sales (update)

Legal Matters

Fraudulent property dealings under investigation

Property Sales

Limassol dominates Cyprus high end property market

1 COMMENT

  1. Good development after so many years and so many similar cases. But why on earth is his name being kept secret?! Perhaps it’s an individual already well known for such criminal activity but never before convicted?

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2087
RUB
0.0091
CNY
0.1310
CHF
1.0775

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2024