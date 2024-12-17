Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

19th December 2024
Port dispute persists in Larnaca despite marina agreement

By Nigel Howarth
Larnaca port and marina
Photo credit: Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd

Stakeholders have welcomed the proposal to transfer the management of the Larnaca marina to the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI), but sharp disagreements persist over the port’s development plans.

Many local stakeholders are calling for the Cyprus Ports Authority’s €86 million, three-phase development proposal to be reconsidered. They argue that the plan addresses key infrastructure needs and aligns with the region’s long-term growth strategy. This contentious issue is set to be discussed in an upcoming meeting between the Larnaca Development Committee and the President of Cyprus, where stakeholders hope to secure government support.

The mayor of Larnaca, in comments to Philenews, emphasized the importance of addressing the community’s concerns. He warned that if their demands are not met, stakeholders will proceed with a planned protest on January 11. This action underscores the growing frustration among local representatives who feel their priorities have been sidelined.

However, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades remains firm in his opposition to altering current plans. He insists that the Cyprus Ports Authority should instead focus on other pressing projects in Vasilikos and Polis Chrysochous. “The only thing worse than a project’s failure is implementing the wrong project, as it will define the future of our infrastructure for the next 50-100 years,” Vafeades stated, reflecting his concerns over long-term sustainability and resource allocation.

The government plans to launch a tender process in early 2025 to appoint an expert who will conduct a comprehensive study on both the port and marina. This study is expected to evaluate the various proposals and determine the most effective course of action to balance local priorities with national infrastructure needs.

In contrast to the port’s challenges, progress on the marina’s management transition appears to be moving forward with fewer obstacles. CMMI CEO Zacharias Siokouros has confirmed that the institute is fully prepared to take over the marina’s operations, highlighting its capability to manage the facility effectively. Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry has sought legal advice on the matter, and the Public Works Department plans to seek approval from the General Accounting Office to proceed with essential marina dredging works.

With the situation at a critical juncture, the upcoming discussions and planned studies will be pivotal in shaping the future of Larnaca’s port and marina development.

Building permits issued within 48 hours
Man found guilty of property fraud jailed for seven years

