5th January 2025
Photovoltaic systems on 60,000 rooftops

By Nigel Howarth
Approximately 60,000 photovoltaic systems are currently installed on household rooftops, according to statements by the Minister of Energy, George Papanastasiou.

Speaking on state radio, Mr. Papanastasiou noted that energy production from renewable energy sources in Cyprus today has reached 950 MW, while consumption peaks at around 400 MW on the most demanding days.

Mr. Papanastasiou highlighted that the majority of the 950 MW comes from photovoltaic systems, specifying that over 300-350 MW is generated by residential photovoltaics installed on approximately 60,000 households.

He said that the ministry’s goal is to introduce more photovoltaic installation schemes so that every home can have photovoltaic systems to produce energy to meet its needs.

Focus on energy storage

The minister emphasized that in addition to installing photovoltaics, energy storage is a widely discussed issue within the Ministry of Energy.

He referred to two aspects of energy storage: centralized energy storage systems and systems within photovoltaic parks, which will extend the availability of electricity generated by photovoltaics.

Mr. Papanastasiou reiterated the need for Cyprus’ energy mix to include production through renewable energy sources (photovoltaics and wind power), along with the cleanest possible conventional energy, to ensure sustainable production costs.

He pointed out three main pillars of the ministry’s focus:

  1. Production and use of renewable energy (RES).
  2. Introduction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for conventional energy production.
  3. Electrical interconnections.

Regarding the second pillar, Mr. Papanastasiou noted that efforts are ongoing, with the ship Prometheus currently anchored in Malaysia for necessary inspections and certification to facilitate LNG imports.

Speaking about conventional energy production, the minister stressed that this issue is not limited to the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) as a private conventional energy production plant is ready to begin operations soon.

Additionally, he mentioned that within the current month, the competitive electricity market will enter a trial phase for a six-month period.

