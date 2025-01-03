Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th January 2025
Pyla: a rising star in Larnaca

By Nigel Howarth
Pyla village in Larnaca District Cyprus

Pyla, a mixed community with a unique administrative status, is undergoing unprecedented growth, emerging as one of Larnaca’s most desirable areas. The surge in property demand, driven by both local and international interest, has spurred rapid development across the region.

Simos Mytides, President of the Pyla Community Council, recently highlighted the area’s remarkable progress, stating that “Pyla currently has one of the highest development rates across Cyprus.” Over 1,000 residential units are under construction, with permits for a further 1,000 awaiting approval.

Among the notable projects is a €30 million complex featuring approximately 300 residential units alongside retail spaces. This is just one of many developments transforming the Republic of Cyprus-controlled areas of Pyla, where large houses and apartment buildings are being erected at a steady pace.

The population of Pyla has also grown significantly, now standing at around 8,000. Mytides attributed much of the local property demand to Greek Cypriots, who are taking advantage of government subsidies designed to revitalize border and mountain areas.

The appeal of Pyla

However, the appeal of Pyla extends far beyond local buyers. Investors from Israel, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Russia have shown substantial interest in the area, contributing to its real estate boom. Despite this influx, Mytides noted that bureaucratic inefficiencies within the District Administration Organisation have slowed development, suggesting that streamlining administrative procedures could further accelerate growth.

Despite Pyla’s impressive progress, certain prime locations remain undeveloped. For example, beachfront plots, including the site of the former Beau Rivage hotel, have yet to be transformed. Plans announced in 2023 for two hotels – a four-star and a five-star – with a combined capacity of 330 beds have not yet materialized, leaving a significant gap in the area’s tourism potential.

This delay has wider implications for Larnaca’s economy, as the proposed hotels were expected to enhance the coastal zone near the former refineries, where other major investments are planned. Without these developments, the region’s ability to attract tourists and further investment may be hindered.

Pyla’s growth underscores its rising status as a hotspot for real estate investment, but overcoming administrative challenges and completing key projects will be essential to fully capitalize on its potential. With strategic planning and efficient execution, Pyla could solidify its position as a cornerstone of Larnaca‘s future development.

