Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

The digital platform Ippodamos will be expanded to include building permits for larger developments in March, following its successful use for smaller projects.

The updated system will handle planning and building permits for developments of up to 12 terraced houses or apartment buildings with four floors and up to 20 units. Currently, the system processes applications for up to two terraced houses, with a waiting time of 20 days for each type of permit.

The Ministry of Interior has announced that permits for larger projects will take 40 days to process for each type, as they are more complex. If local government officials do not issue permits within this time, the Ippodamos system will automatically approve them.

Designers must use a checklist system when submitting applications through Ippodamos. The Town Planning Authority, now managed by District Self-Government Organisations, will approve or reject applications within the 40-day period. If permits are automatically approved, designers and local authorities will be responsible for compliance and regular inspections.

Recent figures from the Ministry of Interior show the system is popular for smaller projects. Between 2 October 2024 and 9 January 2025, 254 planning applications were submitted. Of these, 125 were automatically approved after 20 days, 32 were approved by officials, 22 were rejected, and 75 are still pending.

Applicants using the old system can switch to the faster process by cancelling and resubmitting their applications through Hippodamos. The maximum waiting time for both permits under the new system will be 80 days, much shorter than the current process, which often takes several months.