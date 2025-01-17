Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

17th January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeSwiss Franc LoansJudgement in favour of Alpha Bank in Swiss Franc loan case overturned
Latest News & UpdatesSwiss Franc LoansLegal Matters

Judgement in favour of Alpha Bank in Swiss Franc loan case overturned

By Nigel Howarth
Decision to fine Alpha Bank upheld

The Supreme Constitutional Court of Cyprus has accepted an appeal by the Cyprus Consumer Protection Service (CCPS) concerning a €250,000 fine imposed on Alpha Bank for unfair practices.

The lower court had previously annulled the fine, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision.

The CCPS had launched an investigation into Alpha Bank after receiving complaints from ten individuals, some of whom had taken out loans in Swiss francs. Although the investigation was based on these complaints, it was conducted independently.

Alpha Bank investigation

The investigation revealed several unfair practices by the bank. These included failing to properly inform customers about currency risks for foreign currency loans, using unclear contract terms, and charging excessive fees (€5 per email and €50 per postal letter) for providing account information. These fees were seen as disproportionately high and potentially discouraging consumers from requesting information necessary to exercise their legal rights.

Other unfair practices included a statement on account summaries limiting disputes over charges to two weeks, without such a condition in the contracts. This was deemed misleading and likely to deter customers from challenging unfair charges. Additionally, the bank used contract clauses stating that agreements complied with all laws, which could mislead customers into believing they could not question the legality of the terms. Lastly, a clause that required all legal actions to be brought exclusively in Cypriot courts was also found to be unfair.

In 2016, the CCPS fined the bank €250,000 and ordered it to stop these practices and prevent their recurrence. Alpha Bank challenged the decision, and the lower court annulled the fine, citing inadequate reasoning about whether the complainants qualified as “consumers” under the law.

Fine reinstated

The Supreme Court found the CCPS’s investigation and reasoning to be thorough and justified, highlighting that the average consumer lacks the expertise to fully understand foreign currency loans. It ruled that the original fine of €250,000 against the Alpha Bank was appropriate and reinstated it, overturning the lower court’s decision and related cost orders.

Previous article
Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

Legal Matters

Second Golden Passport trial delayed

Latest News & Updates

Will Cyprus benefit from Spanish tax hike?

Legal Matters

People urged to report unfair terms in loan contracts

Legal Matters

Golden passports trial starts today (update)

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus property market resilient amid regional instability

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025