Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

17th January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersSecond Golden Passport trial delayed
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Second Golden Passport trial delayed

By Nigel Howarth
Golden passport trial delayed

Following Monday’s news that a Golden Passport trial had been delayed, a second trial has been delayed until 18 March after defence lawyers asked for more time to prepare.

The accused in this second trial include former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades, some of his family members, and people linked to their family’s law firm, which handled the citizenship applications.

There are ten defendants in total – eight people and two companies – facing 59 charges. These include bribery, extortion, conspiracy, money laundering, and breaking European anti-corruption rules. The accused are Marios, Andreas, Dimitris, and Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Simillidi, Jing Wang, Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin, and the companies Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC and Delsk (Cyprus) Business Services Ltd.

Extra time for the defence

At the recent hearing, defence lawyers asked for more time to prepare. They said the evidence provided by prosecutors was extensive, and they had just received new material that day. The court agreed to the request, giving them time to review the evidence. At the next hearing, the accused will have to enter a plea.

Bail terms

Until the trial resumes, all defendants can stay free under their current bail conditions. To ensure they attend the hearing, the court set high financial guarantees. Marios, Andreas, Dimitris, and Giorgos Demetriades must each provide €100,000 personal guarantees, while Eleni Simillidi needs €60,000. Jing Wang must pay €100,000 in cash. Josef Friedrich Santin and Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin also signed €100,000 guarantees.

Case background

The case was officially filed at the Nicosia District Court on 27 September 2024. It focuses on claims of misuse of the Cyprus Investment Program, which offered Cypriot citizenship to wealthy people who made large financial investments.

Innocent until proven guilty

All the defendants are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court. The charges and evidence will be fully examined when the trial continues in March.

This case has drawn a lot of attention, highlighting concerns about corruption and loopholes in Cyprus’ citizenship-by-investment program.

Investigation into other corruption claims nearing completion

Anti-corruption investigators are nearing the end of their investigation into claims made in the book Mafia State by Makarios Drousiotis, with fewer than 100 witnesses left to speak.

Former President Nicos Anastasiades is one of those yet to give evidence. The hearings are expected to finish by spring, after which a final report will be prepared.

The investigation, which began in April 2024, has already heard from over 100 people. Transparency Commissioner and head of the Independent Authority Against Corruption, Haris Pogiatzis expects the findings to be ready by the end of May.

Former President Nicos Anastasiades has strongly denied all accusations in written statements and interviews and has taken legal action against the author.

Previous article
Will Cyprus benefit from Spanish tax hike?
Next article
Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

Latest News & Updates

Will Cyprus benefit from Spanish tax hike?

Legal Matters

People urged to report unfair terms in loan contracts

Legal Matters

Golden passports trial starts today (update)

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus property market resilient amid regional instability

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus house price index up 2.7% year-on-year

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025