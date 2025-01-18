Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

18th January 2025
Building safety inspections bill debate

By Nigel Howarth
Building safety bill to be discussed by MPs

MPs are preparing to debate a newly proposed bill aimed at enforcing mandatory periodic building inspections and imposing stricter penalties on property owners who fail to maintain building safety. The bill has recently undergone legal review and is expected to be introduced in parliament soon.

According to sources, the draft legislation no longer includes a controversial provision that would have allowed authorities to access the bank accounts of property owners refusing to pay for necessary building support costs. However, it still prohibits the sale of properties with unsettled safety-related debts.

Neither the newly established municipalities nor the District Self-Government Organisations are willing to assume responsibility for managing dangerous buildings. These entities have historically faced financial losses due to property owners’ unwillingness to fund essential repairs.

The “Streets and Buildings (Amendment) Law of 2023”, includes recommendations received from the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK) following multiple balcony collapses. It mandates regular inspections by qualified engineers registered with ETEK, with inspection intervals ranging from 2 to 20 years, as determined by the Interior Minister. The frequency will depend on building categories and importance levels defined by Eurocodes.

Property owners who fail to comply with safety notices could face penalties of up to one year of imprisonment and/or fines of €20,000 for a first offence. Repeat offences could result in up to two years in prison and fines of €40,000.

Buildings will be classified as dangerous if they exhibit signs of deterioration, structural damage, or modifications that endanger occupants, neighbours, or passers-by. Risk factors include aging, poor maintenance, foundation instability, use of substandard materials, or inadequate fire protection.

The proposed bill is subject to parliamentary debate, where further amendments may be made before it is finalized.

SUNCITY development gets the go ahead

