SUNCITY development gets the go ahead

The Administrative Court has ruled in favour of continuing the ‘SUNCITY’ development project within the Sotira Municipality, thereby removing previous barriers to its completion.

The court upheld arguments made by solicitor Simos A. Angelides, representing the applicant company, regarding the legality of revoking a prior Cabinet decision and rejecting certain planning applications.

According to the judgment, the SUNCITY project may now proceed under the sole valid permit, originally issued through a Cabinet decision on 18 January 2023. This permit followed thorough research, departmental studies, and a public consultation process relating to planning permission to amend an existing mixed tourist development on plots 391, 396, and 407.

The court also considered issues surrounding the composition of the Cabinet and the Department of Environment’s stance on the matter. Sotira Municipality had expressed strong support for the project, citing its potential to deliver significant economic benefits to the local community.

This ruling reinstates the planning permission for additions and modifications to the existing mixed tourist development within Sotira Municipality, ensuring the continuation of the SUNCITY project.

SUNCITY background

The SUNCITY project ran into problems in 2020 when it was alleged two extra floors had been built and questions were raised over whether environmental impact assessments were thorough enough.