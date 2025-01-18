Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

18th January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesSUNCITY development gets the go ahead
Latest News & Updates

SUNCITY development gets the go ahead

By Nigel Howarth
SunCity resort

The Administrative Court has ruled in favour of continuing the ‘SUNCITY’ development project within the Sotira Municipality, thereby removing previous barriers to its completion.

The court upheld arguments made by solicitor Simos A. Angelides, representing the applicant company, regarding the legality of revoking a prior Cabinet decision and rejecting certain planning applications.

According to the judgment, the SUNCITY project may now proceed under the sole valid permit, originally issued through a Cabinet decision on 18 January 2023. This permit followed thorough research, departmental studies, and a public consultation process relating to planning permission to amend an existing mixed tourist development on plots 391, 396, and 407.

The court also considered issues surrounding the composition of the Cabinet and the Department of Environment’s stance on the matter. Sotira Municipality had expressed strong support for the project, citing its potential to deliver significant economic benefits to the local community.

This ruling reinstates the planning permission for additions and modifications to the existing mixed tourist development within Sotira Municipality, ensuring the continuation of the SUNCITY project.

SUNCITY background

The SUNCITY project ran into problems in 2020 when it was alleged two extra floors had been built and questions were raised over whether environmental impact assessments were thorough enough.

Previous article
Trapped buyers property foreclosures paused
Next article
Building safety inspections bill debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Building safety inspections bill debate

Latest News & Updates

Trapped buyers property foreclosures paused

Swiss Franc Loans

Judgement in favour of Alpha Bank in Swiss Franc loan case overturned

Latest News & Updates

Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

Legal Matters

Second Golden Passport trial delayed

Latest News & Updates

Will Cyprus benefit from Spanish tax hike?

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025