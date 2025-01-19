Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

19th January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesPlans approved for high-rise in Limassol
Latest News & Updates

Plans approved for high-rise in Limassol

By Nigel Howarth
Limassol High-rise in Ariel (The ARIEL cinema in the early 1990s)
Photo credit: Limassol Today - The ARIEL cinema in the early 1990s

Plans for a high-rise building in the historical “Ariel” area of Limassol have been approved by the Environmental Authority.

The €45 million mixed-use development, headed by a businessman of Armenian origin and his company Pandigi Ltd, will rise to a height of approximately 90.8 metres and transform a site historically linked to the Ariel Cinema and which currently houses a carpet shop and parking facilities.

The project will cover roughly 30% of the 4,061-square-metre plot, leaving the remaining space landscaped. The design incorporates an existing cypress tree, while younger vegetation on the northern side of the site will be replaced.

Designed by the architectural firm Panos Panayiotou and Associates, the development will span approximately 11,000 square metres of built area, offering a blend of retail, office, and residential spaces.

The layout includes retail spaces and reception areas on the ground floor. The second floor will house a fitness centre with spa facilities, while office spaces will occupy the third to 14th floors. The top levels will provide an events area and three apartments. A roof garden will crown the building, adding a green element to the high-rise design.

The high-rise building will incorporate renewable energy solutions, with solar panels installed on its roof and façade. It will also feature two underground parking levels, accommodating 190 vehicles, including spaces for disabled users.

Construction is expected to take 24 months following permit approval. The project will involve significant excavation and demolition work, with an estimated 15,000 cubic metres of excavation debris and 1,200 cubic metres of demolition waste to be removed. Clearing this material will require approximately 560 truck trips over 40 working days.

This ambitious development aims to rejuvenate a key area of Limassol, blending modern design with sustainable energy features. Its mix of commercial, residential, and recreational spaces is set to enhance the urban landscape while addressing environmental considerations through its energy-efficient systems and landscaping plans.

Previous article
Building safety inspections bill debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Building safety inspections bill debate

Latest News & Updates

SUNCITY development gets the go ahead

Latest News & Updates

Trapped buyers property foreclosures paused

Swiss Franc Loans

Judgement in favour of Alpha Bank in Swiss Franc loan case overturned

Latest News & Updates

Building permits in 20 to 40 days for larger projects

Legal Matters

Second Golden Passport trial delayed

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025