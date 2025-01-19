Plans approved for high-rise in Limassol

Plans for a high-rise building in the historical “Ariel” area of Limassol have been approved by the Environmental Authority.

The €45 million mixed-use development, headed by a businessman of Armenian origin and his company Pandigi Ltd, will rise to a height of approximately 90.8 metres and transform a site historically linked to the Ariel Cinema and which currently houses a carpet shop and parking facilities.

The project will cover roughly 30% of the 4,061-square-metre plot, leaving the remaining space landscaped. The design incorporates an existing cypress tree, while younger vegetation on the northern side of the site will be replaced.

Designed by the architectural firm Panos Panayiotou and Associates, the development will span approximately 11,000 square metres of built area, offering a blend of retail, office, and residential spaces.

The layout includes retail spaces and reception areas on the ground floor. The second floor will house a fitness centre with spa facilities, while office spaces will occupy the third to 14th floors. The top levels will provide an events area and three apartments. A roof garden will crown the building, adding a green element to the high-rise design.

The high-rise building will incorporate renewable energy solutions, with solar panels installed on its roof and façade. It will also feature two underground parking levels, accommodating 190 vehicles, including spaces for disabled users.

Construction is expected to take 24 months following permit approval. The project will involve significant excavation and demolition work, with an estimated 15,000 cubic metres of excavation debris and 1,200 cubic metres of demolition waste to be removed. Clearing this material will require approximately 560 truck trips over 40 working days.

This ambitious development aims to rejuvenate a key area of Limassol, blending modern design with sustainable energy features. Its mix of commercial, residential, and recreational spaces is set to enhance the urban landscape while addressing environmental considerations through its energy-efficient systems and landscaping plans.