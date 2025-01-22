Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

22nd January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeJointly Owned BuildingsDevelopers call for jointly-owned buildings law reform
Latest News & UpdatesJointly Owned Buildings

Developers call for jointly-owned buildings law reform

By Nigel Howarth
Mersina Isidorou calls for jointly-owned buildings law reform
Mersina Isidorou - Director General of the Cyprus Property Developers Association

Mersina Isidorou, the director general of the Cyprus Property Developers Association, has called for reforms to laws governing jointly-owned buildings as the House examines new legislation to address regulatory shortcomings.

She highlighted that the 2023 law on managing common buildings, currently under review by the House committee on internal affairs, aims to resolve longstanding regulatory issues.

“The term ‘communal living’ has regrettably become synonymous with various challenges for property owners, tenants, and the broader real estate sector,” Isidorou noted.

She emphasised the need for a robust legal framework to accommodate the rapid growth in shared ownership properties.

Key jointly-owned buildings law reforms

To enhance the legislation, Isidorou said the association recently hosted a roundtable discussion with Interior Minister Louiza Zannetou, MP Panicos Leonidou of DIKO, and other stakeholders. Based on this meeting, the association, with guidance from its legal team, drafted a memorandum of proposals, which was submitted to the Interior Minister and the commissioner of legislation, advocating key reforms.

Among these, she highlighted the need to establish management committees when building permits are issued to ensure effective management of common areas. Temporary management committees should be managed by the original owner or the property developer until such time as the unit owners elect a regular committee at their first general meeting, she said.

Isidorou proposed allowing committees to outsource services, provided funds are available, and suggested that common charges be calculated based on square meterage. Adjustments could be made by the general assembly according to property usage (residential, commercial, office). She added that charges should be certified by the committee and settled within 28 days to minimise disputes and suggested charging compound interest on overdue payments.

Recognising the uncertainty of future needs, Isidorou stressed the need of mandatory sinking funds, to be maintained by management committees. These sinking funds will be topped up annually by a small percentage (e.g. 0.02%) of the property’s value based on its Land Registry valuation.

Regarding shared amenities like swimming pools, Isidorou advocated for appointing designated managers and restricting usage to private use (for family and guests) unless otherwise approved by the management committee.

To streamline management, the association proposed creating a register of common buildings, linked to the Land Registry, accessible through platforms like the ‘Ippodamos‘ system or digital IDs.

Acknowledging the potential impact on vulnerable groups, Isidorou suggested a financial assistance fund with clear eligibility criteria to support those in need.

She concluded by underscoring the urgency of creating a modern legal framework for shared buildings to improve quality of life, ensure safety, and promote sustainable development. With collective effort, she expressed confidence that meaningful reform could be achieved by 2025.

Previous article
Balcony collapse in Limassol tourist area

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Balcony collapse in Limassol tourist area

Property Prices

The highs and lows of rental prices for apartments and houses in Cyprus

Latest News & Updates

Plans approved for high-rise in Limassol

Legal Matters

Building safety inspections bill debate

Latest News & Updates

SUNCITY development gets the go ahead

Latest News & Updates

Trapped buyers property foreclosures paused

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025