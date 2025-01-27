Witness from Al Jazeera golden passports investigation threatened

The corruption trial linked to the Al Jazeera investigation into Cyprus’ controversial citizenship-by-investment scheme began on Monday, amid uncertainty over whether a key prosecution witness will testify remotely from abroad.

Tony Kay, a British estate agent involved in the Al Jazeera 2020 exposé, has declined to travel to Cyprus, citing health issues and threats against him. Prosecutors stated that Kay is willing to provide his testimony via videoconference.

The case implicates former House President Demetris Syllouris, ex-MP and businessman Christakis Giovani, and Giovani’s company director, Antonis Antoniou. They face five charges, including influence peddling and conspiracy to defraud, related to the naturalization of foreign investors.

State prosecutor Charis Charalambidou emphasized the importance of Kay’s testimony, which is critical for two of the charges against all three defendants. However, defence lawyers have opposed the use of remote testimony, and the court is set to rule on the matter next Wednesday. If prosecutors are unable to present Kay’s evidence, two charges could be dropped, fully exonerating Antoniou.

During Monday’s proceedings, three prosecution witnesses testified, including two police officers and an Interior Ministry official. The charges stem from alleged corruption in the naturalization applications of a Jordanian businessman, a Russian entrepreneur, and a Chinese investor with a criminal record, as detailed in the Al Jazeera investigation.

One charge accuses Syllouris and Giovani of accepting improper advantages for themselves and their associated companies – Nissini Ltd, Lanuza Ltd, and Fidescorp Ltd – to influence officials and expedite the citizenship application of Zaineh Ali Himli Armoush. Two other charges concern the naturalization of an individual identified as Gornovskiy, alleging that Syllouris and Giovani conspired to defraud the Republic of Cyprus by processing his application despite his lack of a residence permit.

The disgraced citizenship-by-investment (aka Golden Passport) scheme was terminated in November 2020.