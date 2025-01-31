Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

31st January 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersChanges to non-EU citizens acquiring property through companies
Latest News & UpdatesProperty SalesLegal Matters

Changes to non-EU citizens acquiring property through companies

By Nigel Howarth
non-EU citizens

Although EU citizens are permitted to buy as much and as many properties as they wish in Cyprus, third country nationals, i.e. citizens of non-EU countries, are limited in what they may purchase (see buying property in Cyprus and visiting post Brexit.)

The restrictions on non-EU citizens buying property in Cyprus date back to the Acquisition of Immovable Property (Aliens) Law, Chapter 109, which has existed in various forms for decades. However, key changes occurred at different times:

  • Pre-EU Membership (Before 2004): Strict controls were in place for all foreign buyers, including EU citizens.
  • Post-EU Accession (2004): Cyprus lifted restrictions for EU citizens, but non-EU citizens remained subject to limitations, including the need for government approval and limits on land size and use.

As I wrote in the article, despite these restrictions Brits and other non-EU citizens wishing to buy more property than permitted under the law may do so by forming a limited company, which may purchase any size and any number of properties.

Non-EU citizens companies purchasing property issues

However, non-EU citizens buying property through companies has resulted in rising property prices, which impact local buyers, particularly young couples looking for homes.

The issue was debated in Parliament yesterday as the House Interior Committee examined proposed legislation by Famagusta DISY MP Nikos Georgiou, aimed at modernising property acquisition rules for foreign buyers.

Emphasizing the scale of the issue, Nikos Georgiou noted that “during the first ten months of 2024, 40% of the sales contracts filed with the Land Registry were for foreign buyers.”

However, he clarified that “the actual figure is significantly higher, as companies with foreign shareholders registered in Cyprus are classified as Cypriot entities.”

He also highlighted that “the urban centres of many cities in Cyprus have become financially out of reach for the average Cypriot, while property and land are swiftly being acquired by wealthy foreign nationals.”

The proposed amendments would introduce new due diligence requirements, obliging lawyers, accountants, and estate agents to verify the backgrounds of foreign buyers, in line with anti-money laundering regulations.

Senior officials from the Interior Ministry, Land Registry, Ministry of Finance, Law Office, and the Registrar of Companies attended the committee meeting to discuss concerns about the law’s effectiveness.

Recent cases highlight gaps in the current system. The two sons of Simon Mistriel Aykut, who is wanted for property usurpation in occupied Cyprus, had acquired assets worth €1.2 million in the Republic, including several properties in Larnaca and Nicosia, through a company before authorities froze the assets.

While EU countries generally permit foreign property ownership, many impose restrictions.

Foe example, Finland is considering stricter regulations for national security reasons, Greece requires special permits for purchases in border areas, and the UK maintains safeguards relating to taxation and anti-money laundering measures.

Previous article
Witness from Al Jazeera golden passports investigation threatened

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Witness from Al Jazeera golden passports investigation threatened

Latest News & Updates

Proposal to stop vulture attacks on loan guarantors

Legal Matters

Golden Passports police investigations criticised

Latest News & Updates

Who is buying property in Cyprus?

Articles

Stop vulture attacks on trapped buyers

Legal Matters

Most acquitted in golden passports fraud case

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2045
RUB
0.0088
CNY
0.1324
CHF
1.0671

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025