Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

2nd February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesArchitects urge stricter regulations on tourist developments
Latest News & Updates

Architects urge stricter regulations on tourist developments

By Nigel Howarth
Stricter regulations needed for tourist developments in Cyprus

The Cyprus Architects’ Association (SAK) has called for tighter regulations and immediate amendments to legislation governing the establishment and operation of tourist facilities across the island.

This appeal follows concerns expressed by MPs over unchecked investments by foreign individuals and corporations, particularly in the Paphos district, as well as in Famagusta, Limassol, and Larnaca. Lawmakers have highlighted the increasing number of developments that proceed without proper oversight, raising serious environmental and social concerns.

SAK’s intervention was prompted by reports regarding the construction of a hotel in the Paphos region – understood to be an investment by the Israeli Fattal Group in Latsi – which has been linked to multiple legal breaches. The association pointed to a broader pattern of tourism-related developments proceeding without the necessary permits, in direct violation of urban planning and environmental regulations.

The architects warned that unchecked development pressure, coupled with significant delays in issuing permits and insufficient on-site supervision, has fostered unsustainable practices with severe and potentially irreversible environmental and social repercussions.

Unregulated expansion not only poses a threat to the natural landscape but also diminishes residents’ quality of life, placing strain on local infrastructure and resources. Furthermore, SAK noted that such developments could compromise the safety of both workers and visitors, creating hazardous conditions due to the lack of proper oversight.

To address these issues, the association has called for rigorous and systematic compliance checks on planning and environmental regulations. It stressed the need for streamlining approval processes, enhancing the role of local authorities in decision-making, and ensuring that all stakeholders receive proper training in sustainable development practices.

Additionally, SAK has advocated for long-term policies aimed at achieving balanced tourism growth. This includes the promotion of green certification initiatives, encouraging developers to adopt environmentally responsible practices that align with international sustainability standards. By implementing such measures, Cyprus can foster a more sustainable tourism sector that safeguards both the environment and local communities.

The Architects Association urged policymakers to take immediate action, warning that failure to enforce stricter controls would exacerbate existing issues and lead to long-term damage. SAK emphasised that a well-regulated tourism sector is vital not only for the preservation of Cyprus’ natural beauty but also for the well-being of its residents and the overall economic stability of the island.

Previous article
Foreign buyers dominate property sales in Paphos

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Sales

Foreign buyers dominate property sales in Paphos

Legal Matters

Changes to non-EU citizens acquiring property through companies

Legal Matters

Witness from Al Jazeera golden passports investigation threatened

Latest News & Updates

Proposal to stop vulture attacks on loan guarantors

Legal Matters

Golden Passports police investigations criticised

Latest News & Updates

Who is buying property in Cyprus?

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1959
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1343
CHF
1.0589

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025