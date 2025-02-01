Architects urge stricter regulations on tourist developments

The Cyprus Architects’ Association (SAK) has called for tighter regulations and immediate amendments to legislation governing the establishment and operation of tourist facilities across the island.

This appeal follows concerns expressed by MPs over unchecked investments by foreign individuals and corporations, particularly in the Paphos district, as well as in Famagusta, Limassol, and Larnaca. Lawmakers have highlighted the increasing number of developments that proceed without proper oversight, raising serious environmental and social concerns.

SAK’s intervention was prompted by reports regarding the construction of a hotel in the Paphos region – understood to be an investment by the Israeli Fattal Group in Latsi – which has been linked to multiple legal breaches. The association pointed to a broader pattern of tourism-related developments proceeding without the necessary permits, in direct violation of urban planning and environmental regulations.

The architects warned that unchecked development pressure, coupled with significant delays in issuing permits and insufficient on-site supervision, has fostered unsustainable practices with severe and potentially irreversible environmental and social repercussions.

Unregulated expansion not only poses a threat to the natural landscape but also diminishes residents’ quality of life, placing strain on local infrastructure and resources. Furthermore, SAK noted that such developments could compromise the safety of both workers and visitors, creating hazardous conditions due to the lack of proper oversight.

To address these issues, the association has called for rigorous and systematic compliance checks on planning and environmental regulations. It stressed the need for streamlining approval processes, enhancing the role of local authorities in decision-making, and ensuring that all stakeholders receive proper training in sustainable development practices.

Additionally, SAK has advocated for long-term policies aimed at achieving balanced tourism growth. This includes the promotion of green certification initiatives, encouraging developers to adopt environmentally responsible practices that align with international sustainability standards. By implementing such measures, Cyprus can foster a more sustainable tourism sector that safeguards both the environment and local communities.

The Architects Association urged policymakers to take immediate action, warning that failure to enforce stricter controls would exacerbate existing issues and lead to long-term damage. SAK emphasised that a well-regulated tourism sector is vital not only for the preservation of Cyprus’ natural beauty but also for the well-being of its residents and the overall economic stability of the island.