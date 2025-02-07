Hi-rise buildings & developments planned for KEAN Site

Plans to demolish the historic KEAN factory in Limassol, making way for major residential, commercial, and office developments, have been confirmed by the company bbf.

Located on Limassol’s coastal avenue, the KEAN factory has been a landmark since its establishment on 1st July 1956, serving as the primary production facility for the soft drinks company.

KEAN has more than 25% market share of local juices and citrus fruits-based soft drinks.

In recent years, the company has expanded its presence in the HORECA industry by importing brands such as HEINZ/KRAFT, HP, L&P, AMOY, VITALIA, FARLEY’S CALVO (tuna and salads), GO TAN (noodles and sauces), PELLITO NUTS and other food products.

Following its acquisition of the KEAN Group, bbf (Build Better Future) has decided to proceed with the factory’s demolition as part of its broader redevelopment strategy.

According to sources, bbf has already drafted a comprehensive master plan for the site, with proposals currently in the approval stage. The new development will feature high-rise buildings reaching up to 20 storeys, transforming the area into a modern hub of residential and commercial activity.

However, the company has emphasised that its immediate priority is the relocation of KEAN’s workforce to an alternative production site in Limassol without disrupting the company’s operations. This will be followed by the safe and efficient demolition of the existing factory.

Reports indicate that the demolition and relocation process will be carried out as swiftly as possible, with construction on the new development anticipated to commence in 2026. The redevelopment is expected to significantly enhance the value of the site, given its prime location.

The sale of the KEAN Group to bbf, was finalised in April 2023. The factory occupies more than 40 acres in the eastern part of Limassol, an area recognised for its strategic and commercial importance.

With these ambitious plans, bbf aims to reshape the site into a key urban development, contributing to the city’s evolving skyline and economic growth.