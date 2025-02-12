Police investigating paramilitary group linked to property fraud

Police are investigating a case involving 80 individuals suspected of running a military-style organisation engaged in property fraud.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched the investigation after a law firm reported irregularities concerning a foreclosed property, leading to the discovery of what police describe as an organised criminal group.

Two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large.

The Nicosia district court has approved eight-day detention orders for the two suspects – a man and a woman – following their arrest.

According to police, the group operates under a military-style hierarchy, uses counterfeit documents bearing their own seals, and displays American military insignia. Members are said to pose as postal workers, military personnel, and judicial officers.

The first suspect appeared in court wearing a jacket adorned with a US Department of the Navy emblem and military rank insignia.

Evidence suggests the group maintains contact with two individuals outside Cyprus, whom they refer to as “generals”, the investigator added.

The suspects allegedly refuse to recognise the Republic of Cyprus, whilst paradoxically using a forged state seal on documents. During the investigation, police recovered papers resembling military court proceedings.

Members of the group have reportedly sent letters to various government departments and organisations, signing with initials and fingerprints, investigators said. Many participants are believed to have cases pending with non-performing loan management companies.

The first suspect, appearing without legal representation, told the court: “I am under the American flag” and claimed to have connections with the US government and President Donald Trump.

Police are investigating potential charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, publishing false news likely to disturb public order or undermine confidence in state institutions, impersonation, and participation in a criminal organisation.