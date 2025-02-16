Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

16th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesStricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire
Latest News & Updates

Stricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire

By Nigel Howarth
Electrical equipment regulations

The president of the Cyprus Electrical Contractors Association has raised urgent concerns over serious safety risks caused by substandard electrical equipment.

His warning follows a devastating house fire in Limassol that tragically claimed the lives of an entire family of five: a 35-year-old father, a 32-year-old mother, and their children, aged seven, three, and two.

In a strongly worded statement, George Kyriakou condemned the authorities for their delays, inaction, and failure to conduct proper inspections. He argued that these shortcomings have led to preventable deaths, fires, and extensive property damage.

“Our market is flooded with unsafe electrical equipment, much of which has been tested abroad and deemed dangerously unfit for use,” Kyriakou stated. He urged for stricter regulations, compulsory compliance with safety standards, and the creation of a rigorous market monitoring system.

Kyriakou pointed out that proposed legislative reforms have been stalled for years, with some dating as far back as 2017. A long-overdue bill aimed at improving inspections was withdrawn last year by the transport minister, who instead called for yet another round of public consultation, leaving the matter unresolved.

“The authorities are fully aware of the risks, yet they claim their hands are tied by European regulations. Meanwhile, thousands of homes are fitted with hazardous electrical products,” he said.

Citing official government data, Kyriakou reported that there were three fire-related deaths in 2024 and five in 2025, along with hundreds of fires and near-miss incidents. He stressed that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, the consequences will only become more severe.

His statement serves as a stark warning that lives are at stake due to weak enforcement and regulatory loopholes. The urgent need for action to prevent further tragedies has never been clearer.

Previous article
Building permits plummet in September

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Building permits plummet in September

Legal Matters

Police investigating paramilitary group linked to property fraud

Latest News & Updates

Limassol apartment block most expensive sale in 2024

Latest News & Updates

Hi-rise buildings & developments planned for KEAN Site

Latest News & Updates

Government launches fast-track building licence process

Property Sales

Cyprus property sales get off to a flying start (update)

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025