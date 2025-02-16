Stricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire

The president of the Cyprus Electrical Contractors Association has raised urgent concerns over serious safety risks caused by substandard electrical equipment.

His warning follows a devastating house fire in Limassol that tragically claimed the lives of an entire family of five: a 35-year-old father, a 32-year-old mother, and their children, aged seven, three, and two.

In a strongly worded statement, George Kyriakou condemned the authorities for their delays, inaction, and failure to conduct proper inspections. He argued that these shortcomings have led to preventable deaths, fires, and extensive property damage.

“Our market is flooded with unsafe electrical equipment, much of which has been tested abroad and deemed dangerously unfit for use,” Kyriakou stated. He urged for stricter regulations, compulsory compliance with safety standards, and the creation of a rigorous market monitoring system.

Kyriakou pointed out that proposed legislative reforms have been stalled for years, with some dating as far back as 2017. A long-overdue bill aimed at improving inspections was withdrawn last year by the transport minister, who instead called for yet another round of public consultation, leaving the matter unresolved.

“The authorities are fully aware of the risks, yet they claim their hands are tied by European regulations. Meanwhile, thousands of homes are fitted with hazardous electrical products,” he said.

Citing official government data, Kyriakou reported that there were three fire-related deaths in 2024 and five in 2025, along with hundreds of fires and near-miss incidents. He stressed that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, the consequences will only become more severe.

His statement serves as a stark warning that lives are at stake due to weak enforcement and regulatory loopholes. The urgent need for action to prevent further tragedies has never been clearer.