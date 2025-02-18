Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

19th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersLand Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Land Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements

By Nigel Howarth
Land Registry Search Certificate
Example Search Certificate (personal details obfuscated.)

The Court of Appeal ruled that the Department of Lands and Surveys (Land Registry) has no legal duty to notify property buyers of pre-existing sale agreements, the Law Office said.

The ruling followed a lawsuit by a buyer who claimed the Land Registry failed to disclose that the apartment he was purchasing had already been sold to another party.

“No law, constitutional provision, or regulation requires the Land Registry to inform buyers or their representatives of previous sale agreements when submitting a contract,” the Law Office said in a statement.

No evidence of Land Registry negligence

The District Court dismissed the buyer’s claim, finding no evidence of negligence by the Land Registry. It also noted that, while legislation allows buyers to request property information beforehand, the plaintiff had not exercised this right.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, affirming that the Land Registry could not refuse a contract that met legal requirements under the now-repealed Sale of Land (Specific Performance) Law.

The Supreme Court later rejected the buyer’s application to submit legal questions related to the decision, viewing it as an attempt to reopen a settled matter.

The Law Office said that “The Supreme Court saw no grounds for intervention, as the application was based solely on the buyer’s disagreement with the Court of Appeal’s ruling.”

Editor’s comments and recommendations

This Court of Appeal ruling underscores the absolute necessity for anyone considering purchasing a property in Cyprus to request a Title Search from the Land Registry for the property in question. The Land Registry fee is €5.00 per application.

Those unable to request the search themselves must instruct their independent lawyer to do so on their behalf.

When completing the form (N.50), request the following information:

    1. All contracts of sale
    2. All mortgages
    3. All memos, encumbrances, and prohibitions

The Search Certificate provided by the Land Registry will be in Greek. If the buyer requires the Certificate to be translated and any issues clarified, along with their implications, they should consult their independent lawyer.

By independent, I mean a lawyer who is registered with the Cyprus Bar Association and who has no connection whatsoever with any other party involved in the sale.

For the benefit of British nationals, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office publishes a list of English-speaking lawyer in Cyprus on its website.

Note. You should do your own research before deciding which lawyer to use.

Previous article
Foreclosure court ruling may impact thousands of properties
Next article
Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

Legal Matters

Foreclosure court ruling may impact thousands of properties

Latest News & Updates

Stricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire

Latest News & Updates

Building permits plummet in September

Legal Matters

Police investigating paramilitary group linked to property fraud

Latest News & Updates

Limassol apartment block most expensive sale in 2024

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025