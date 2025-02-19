Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

19th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesShort-Term rentals surge in Cyprus
Latest News & Updates

Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

By Nigel Howarth
short-term rentals register

The number of registered short-term rentals in Cyprus has increased significantly. It grew from 4,765 in April 2025 to 8,248 properties, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after a Parliamentary Committee on Tourism meeting, he discussed the progress of legislation regulating short-term rental accommodations. The discussion focused on the implementation of regulations for self-catering properties.

Tourism outlook for 2025

Koumis highlighted the record-breaking revenues and arrivals achieved in 2024. He expects 2025 to be just as strong. However, extending the tourism season remains a major challenge.

Pending applications will further boost registration numbers. Currently, 1,275 applications await approval. Another 1,170 remain pending due to delays from applicants. Once processed, the total number of registered properties will increase further.

“The hotel industry took 50 years, from 1974 to 2024, to build its current inventory of approximately 90,000 licensed hotel beds, while the short-term rental sector reached similar numbers in less than a decade,” Vavlitis said.

The recent surge in registrations resulted from targeted awareness campaigns by the Deputy Ministry. In April 2023, the registry listed 4,765 properties with 7,138 beds. Today, 8,248 properties provide a total of 36,640 beds.

However, only about 30% of Cyprus’ short-term holiday rentals are officially registered. Industry estimates suggest there are between 80,000 and 90,000 short-term rental beds in operation across Cyprus.

Short-term rentals regulatory challenges

Koumis emphasized the need for a holistic approach to regulating short-term rentals. A proposed legal amendment is under review by the Legal Service.

Different areas in Cyprus, such as Nicosia and coastal regions, require distinct policy approaches. Short-term rentals contribute to the economy but also compete with the hotel industry. This competition presents regulatory challenges.

“The broader tourism experience depends on a destination’s image and hospitality,” Koumis stated. He stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality services in all accommodations.

Tourism records and future growth

Koumis remains optimistic about 2025. He expects another record year following the strong revenue and arrivals of 2024.

“In two years, we recovered from the loss of the Russian market,” he said. “Arrivals and revenue increased by over 25%.”

The main challenge now is extending the tourism season. Sustaining growth beyond the usual peak months will be crucial for the sector’s continued success.

Previous article
Land Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements
Next article
Housing crisis in Cyprus & EU affordability concerns

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Land Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements

Legal Matters

Foreclosure court ruling may impact thousands of properties

Latest News & Updates

Stricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire

Latest News & Updates

Building permits plummet in September

Legal Matters

Police investigating paramilitary group linked to property fraud

Latest News & Updates

Limassol apartment block most expensive sale in 2024

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025