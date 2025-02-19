Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

The number of registered short-term rentals in Cyprus has increased significantly. It grew from 4,765 in April 2025 to 8,248 properties, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after a Parliamentary Committee on Tourism meeting, he discussed the progress of legislation regulating short-term rental accommodations. The discussion focused on the implementation of regulations for self-catering properties.

Tourism outlook for 2025

Koumis highlighted the record-breaking revenues and arrivals achieved in 2024. He expects 2025 to be just as strong. However, extending the tourism season remains a major challenge.

Pending applications will further boost registration numbers. Currently, 1,275 applications await approval. Another 1,170 remain pending due to delays from applicants. Once processed, the total number of registered properties will increase further.

“The hotel industry took 50 years, from 1974 to 2024, to build its current inventory of approximately 90,000 licensed hotel beds, while the short-term rental sector reached similar numbers in less than a decade,” Vavlitis said.

The recent surge in registrations resulted from targeted awareness campaigns by the Deputy Ministry. In April 2023, the registry listed 4,765 properties with 7,138 beds. Today, 8,248 properties provide a total of 36,640 beds.

However, only about 30% of Cyprus’ short-term holiday rentals are officially registered. Industry estimates suggest there are between 80,000 and 90,000 short-term rental beds in operation across Cyprus.

Short-term rentals regulatory challenges

Koumis emphasized the need for a holistic approach to regulating short-term rentals. A proposed legal amendment is under review by the Legal Service.

Different areas in Cyprus, such as Nicosia and coastal regions, require distinct policy approaches. Short-term rentals contribute to the economy but also compete with the hotel industry. This competition presents regulatory challenges.

“The broader tourism experience depends on a destination’s image and hospitality,” Koumis stated. He stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality services in all accommodations.

Tourism records and future growth

Koumis remains optimistic about 2025. He expects another record year following the strong revenue and arrivals of 2024.

“In two years, we recovered from the loss of the Russian market,” he said. “Arrivals and revenue increased by over 25%.”

The main challenge now is extending the tourism season. Sustaining growth beyond the usual peak months will be crucial for the sector’s continued success.