Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

24th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuTitle DeedsTake part in building amnesty, secure Title Deeds
Latest News & UpdatesTitle Deeds

Take part in building amnesty, secure Title Deeds

By Iole Damaskinos
Cyprus urban planning amnesty

Far fewer applications have been received than anticipated for the small-scale building violations amnesty, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday.

The measure announced in September had been intended to run for a period of six months and resolve a number of problems.

Owners would receive withheld Title Deeds through a simplified process, the authorities’ bureaucratic workload would be eased, and revenue generated from fines was to go into a fund for promotion of affordable housing by the land development organisation.

However, only 550 applications have been received to date although properties with small deviations run into the thousands, the minister told CyBC radio.

Strict terms are in place for the amnesty grants which aim to free up owners and prevent future legal hassles should they decide to sell, Ioannou said.

The measure allows for scale-scale planning deviations to be legitimised after payment of fees ranging from €400-€3,000, he said, and a list of infractions which may be legalised is available on the ministry website.

Owners must provide the original planning and building permit, as well as certification from a registered architect or civil engineer for the arbitrary alterations.

It is known that in their vast majority, these concern expansion of the building’s size and distance from the plot perimeter, the minister said.

Amnesty eligibility

Residential properties may be eligible for amnesty for building factor deviations of 20 per cent, up to 60m² both vertically and horizontally including spaces such as enclosed verandas and pergolas.

In the case of apartments, the arbitrary constructions may be legalised only with the consensus of all unit owners.

The amnesty decree also provides for unapproved constructions in livestock operations and leisure venues.

In the case of livestock operations, the cutoff is for infractions in building coefficient of up to 20 per cent, while for leisure venues the terms are 20 per cent, up to 100m².

District administrations (EOAs) had sent out notifications with water bills in a bid to push property owners to respond by the time of the decree’s expiration at the end of March.

No renewed decrees will be issued over the exceptional measure, although a minor extension of two weeks would be considered if interest peaks, Ioannou said.

As for the issue of foreign trapped buyers who are not covered by the decree, the matter will be addressed in the near future and new legislation will be proposed, in cooperation with banking institutions and all relevant authorities, he said.

CM

Previous article
Call to end short-term rentals

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Call to end short-term rentals

Latest News & Updates

Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

Legal Matters

Land Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements

Legal Matters

Foreclosure court ruling may impact thousands of properties

Latest News & Updates

Stricter electrical equipment regulations following fatal house fire

Latest News & Updates

Building permits plummet in September

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025