25th February 2025
What a mess in Latchi: my thought of the day!

By Andreas Chrysafis
Latchi tourist development
Photo credit: Knews (The permit for tourist accommodation was granted on December 19, 2023—nearly two months after construction had already begun.)

What Incompetence! Corruption and probably cover-ups, backhanders and a bureaucratic nightmare with everyone passing the decision-making process down the line.

The facts are simple: Do we live in a land governed by Rule of Law or not? If not, then obviously: Where there is no Justice there exists no Crime and all illegalities are justified under the Rule of the Jungle.

But if we are supposed to live in country governed by Rule of Law then this controversial project built in Latchi by the Leonardo Israeli consortium, it should have never been allowed to start in the first place. It abused every building and planning regulation and continues to play ignorant but also shows no respect of the authorities or the Republic of Cyprus.

The Paphos Provincial Government Organization (EOA) has filed a lawsuit to stop the illegal construction, while the Planning Authority has asked the courts to issue a demolition order for the unauthorized structure. That’s a joke! No illegal structures in Cyprus are demolished and cunning developers know that!

Meanwhile an incompetent Environmental Department has failed miserably by “approving” this massive Israeli hotel/apartment complex of 20 buildings in a delicate environmental zone and for certain is to accept the blame for starting this mess. But in Cyprus no incompetent institution has ever been prosecuted for wrongdoings but is protected by the system, as long as the public pays for their ineptitude!

Latchi will never be the same again because of Corruption; all I can say: “Thank you Mr Phedon Phedonos-Mayor of Paphos” for speaking out to protect beautiful Latchi. Meanwhile, no other politician or MP has publicly taken a stand on the issue! Silence is bliss!

But it’s too late now: too many barracudas within the system are ready to dance on the grave of Latchi in the name of greed and corruption.

About the author

Andreas C Chrysafis is a UK published author of five books and over 450 press articles but also a recognized artist. He is not political-affiliated but a strong advocate for Democracy, Transparency, Equality and Human Right and a robust opponent to Corruption.

 

