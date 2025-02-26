Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

26th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty PricesCyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

By Nigel Howarth
RICS Cyprus Property prices & rental Index with KPMG in Cyprus Q4 2024

The RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus, which records the property price and rental index by tracking property and rental prices across all Cyprus districts and main property types, has been issued for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On behalf of KPMG in Cyprus, Christophoros Anayiotos, Board Member and Head of the Real Estate Industry Group, stated:

“The Index for the fourth quarter of 2024 shows stabilization, a trend continuing from past quarters. Most asset categories show a minor or no changes in pricing, apart from Warehouses and Apartments, with changes in Paphos and Nicosia. Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta recorded no increases, while retail recorded a minor decrease in pricing.

“Rental values ??continue to rise, with a significant increase in Offices, followed by increases in residential assets, while at the same time, retail and holiday apartments have shown decreases. Overall, the Index reflects increases in rental values ??compared to previous years, although property yields have shown very marginal movements”.

On behalf of RICS, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS Chief Economist, commented:

“The flatter trend emerging in the RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus is broadly consistent with the feedback garnered through the RICS Commercial Property Monitor which tracks sentiment in the real estate sector. Significantly, the metrics in the latter charting both investment inquiries and foreign buyer appetite now appear to be levelling off.

“That said, a largely resilient macro environment is continuing to provide a measure of support for the property market in the face of an increasingly uncertain geopolitical climate.”

Extracts from the Q4 2024 property prices and rental index

Cyprus property market values year-on-year

Looking at the data on a year-on-year (YoY) comparison, the latest numbers show a strong increase in Apartments, with Offices some way behind. Houses and Warehouses recorded a minor increases, whilst Retail once again stands out showing a minor decline.

  • Apartments +3.39%
  • Houses +0.95%
  • Retail premises -0.21%
  • Warehouses +0.96%
  • Offices +1.74%

Holiday home prices

Over the past year both Holiday Apartments and Holiday Houses are showing minor price increases, with apartments leading the way.

  • Holiday apartments +0.43%
  • Holiday houses +0.25%

Rental values year-on-year

Rental values on balance continue to increase compared with a year earlier with the largest percentage rise found in offices, followed at a distance by holiday houses. retail and holiday apartments recorded modest declines.

  • Apartments +2.01%
  • Houses +2.29%
  • Retail premises -1.08%
  • Warehouses +1.37%
  • Offices +4.05%
  • Holiday apartments -1.39%
  • Holiday houses +2.30%

Rental yields

Yields have recorded very marginal movements since last year with holiday apartments falling and offices rising, albeit marginally for both.

  • Apartments -0.07%
  • Houses +0.04%
  • Retail -0.05%
  • Warehouse +0.02%
  • Office +0.13%
  • Holiday Apartments -0.11%
  • Holiday Houses +0.04%

Coverage and Variables Monitored

The RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus monitors the urban centres of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni-Famagusta. The Index only tracks prices in Republic of Cyprus’ government-controlled area and not in the occupied North.

In each of these centres, the index monitors the Market Value and Market Rent, as defined in the RICS Red Book, across the four main property sectors – office (CBD), retail (high street), industrial (warehouse) and residential (houses and apartments).

Recognising that there are sub-districts within these urban areas which operate and behave in a varying manner, a number of these is monitored in order to derive the composite index for each category per urban area.

The information provided in this publication is based on the average price and rent of the sub-districts monitored per urban centre per sector.

RICS notional buildings

The RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus monitors hypothetical or notional buildings, each having specific characteristics. The methodology underpinning Index was developed by the University of Reading.

The price per sqm is based on the Gross External Area of the property (as defined in the RICS’ Code of Measurement Practice 8th Edition), which includes the living area and covered verandas but excludes common areas.

The estimation of price levels is carried out by accredited RICS property professionals who are active in the relevant markets.

Further reading

The full publication can be found on the RICS website at The RICS Cyprus Property Index with KPMG in Cyprus.

Previous article
Incentives for the “Renovate and Rent” scheme strengthened

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Incentives for the “Renovate and Rent” scheme strengthened

Latest News & Updates

What a mess in Latchi: my thought of the day!

Title Deeds

Take part in building amnesty, secure Title Deeds

Latest News & Updates

Call to end short-term rentals

Latest News & Updates

Short-Term rentals surge in Cyprus

Legal Matters

Land Registry has no duty to inform buyers of prior sale agreements

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025