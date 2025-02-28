Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

AKEL has proposed a bill scrapping the 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign nationals buying or building homes in Cyprus.

The bill, put forward by MP Giorgos Loukaides, suggests changing the Value Added Tax Law so that third-country nationals can no longer benefit from this lower tax rate.

The proposal argues that this tax break has been misused, leading to unfair advantages for foreign buyers.

Instead of helping middle and lower-income families as intended, the reduced VAT has encouraged large-scale property purchases by foreign nationals. This has contributed to rising housing prices, making it harder for locals to afford homes.

According to the proposal, removing the tax break would help control property prices and prevent further housing shortages. It would also reduce financial losses for the state, ensuring that public funds are used more effectively.

Support should go to those who need it, not foreigners

Mr Loukaides highlighted that, in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in foreign nationals, particularly wealthy investors and high-earning professionals, buying property in Cyprus. This trend has worsened the housing crisis by pushing up demand and prices.

He pointed out that AKEL MPs had recently raised these concerns in the Parliamentary Interior Committee. As part of broader efforts to address the issue, the party has now officially proposed ending the reduced VAT rate for foreign buyers.

Loukaides explained that the goal is to ensure that tax benefits are only given to those who truly need support. He criticised past and current governments for applying the tax reduction too broadly, allowing it to be exploited in ways that harm local buyers.

He emphasised that VAT reductions should be part of the state’s social policy, helping lower and middle-income families rather than benefiting foreign investors. He argued that, for too long, the government has prioritised wealthy investors over ordinary citizens struggling to afford housing.