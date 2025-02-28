Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

28th February 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersScrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

By Nigel Howarth
Scrap reduced 5% VAT on foreign property buyers

AKEL has proposed a bill scrapping the 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign nationals buying or building homes in Cyprus.

The bill, put forward by MP Giorgos Loukaides, suggests changing the Value Added Tax Law so that third-country nationals can no longer benefit from this lower tax rate.

The proposal argues that this tax break has been misused, leading to unfair advantages for foreign buyers.

Instead of helping middle and lower-income families as intended, the reduced VAT has encouraged large-scale property purchases by foreign nationals. This has contributed to rising housing prices, making it harder for locals to afford homes.

According to the proposal, removing the tax break would help control property prices and prevent further housing shortages. It would also reduce financial losses for the state, ensuring that public funds are used more effectively.

Support should go to those who need it, not foreigners

Mr Loukaides highlighted that, in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in foreign nationals, particularly wealthy investors and high-earning professionals, buying property in Cyprus. This trend has worsened the housing crisis by pushing up demand and prices.

He pointed out that AKEL MPs had recently raised these concerns in the Parliamentary Interior Committee. As part of broader efforts to address the issue, the party has now officially proposed ending the reduced VAT rate for foreign buyers.

Loukaides explained that the goal is to ensure that tax benefits are only given to those who truly need support. He criticised past and current governments for applying the tax reduction too broadly, allowing it to be exploited in ways that harm local buyers.

He emphasised that VAT reductions should be part of the state’s social policy, helping lower and middle-income families rather than benefiting foreign investors. He argued that, for too long, the government has prioritised wealthy investors over ordinary citizens struggling to afford housing.

 

Previous article
One third short-term rentals illegal

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

One third short-term rentals illegal

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

Latest News & Updates

Incentives for the “Renovate and Rent” scheme strengthened

Latest News & Updates

What a mess in Latchi: my thought of the day!

Title Deeds

Take part in building amnesty, secure Title Deeds

Latest News & Updates

Call to end short-term rentals

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025