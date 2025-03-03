Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeJointly Owned BuildingsSolutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings
Latest News & UpdatesJointly Owned Buildings

Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings

By Nigel Howarth
Jointly-owned buildings in Cyprus

In an open letter to the Interior Ministry & Land Registry, the Cyprus Association of Condominium Managers is demanding urgent action on the new bill for jointly-owned buildings.

“We don’t want excuses; we want solutions.”

The letter criticises the lack of progress on the bill, which was meant to end the chaos surrounding jointly-owned buildings.

The Association is calling for the immediate submission and approval of the bill, arguing that despite repeated assurances and promises, “there has been no real progress.”

It stresses the importance of the bill, as it directly affects “thousands of property owners and building managers.”

The Association accuses the authorities of serving vested interests, pointing out that “the lack of clear legislation creates loopholes leaving the present system open to abuse.”

The letter highlights ongoing issues, such as “unauthorised charges by unregulated managers and a lack of transparency concerning the financial responsibilities of property owners.”

Additionally, it warns that the absence of legal regulations allows irresponsible owners to avoid paying their share, shifting the burden onto others. At the same time, it “leaves those who strive for transparency and proper management powerless.”

The Association holds the Ministry and the Land Registry responsible for the delay and their continued silence. It is demanding answers about who is causing the holdup, who is benefitting from it, why the Association’s requests are being ignored, and for how much longer the situation will drag on.

Finally, they ask whether there is there “real political commitment to resolve this or if certain individuals benefit from maintaining the chaos?”

Previous article
Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers
Next article
Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

Call to cap short-term rentals rejected

Latest News & Updates

Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

Legal Matters

Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

Legal Matters

One third short-term rentals illegal

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

Latest News & Updates

Incentives for the “Renovate and Rent” scheme strengthened

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025