Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings

In an open letter to the Interior Ministry & Land Registry, the Cyprus Association of Condominium Managers is demanding urgent action on the new bill for jointly-owned buildings.

“We don’t want excuses; we want solutions.”

The letter criticises the lack of progress on the bill, which was meant to end the chaos surrounding jointly-owned buildings.

The Association is calling for the immediate submission and approval of the bill, arguing that despite repeated assurances and promises, “there has been no real progress.”

It stresses the importance of the bill, as it directly affects “thousands of property owners and building managers.”

The Association accuses the authorities of serving vested interests, pointing out that “the lack of clear legislation creates loopholes leaving the present system open to abuse.”

The letter highlights ongoing issues, such as “unauthorised charges by unregulated managers and a lack of transparency concerning the financial responsibilities of property owners.”

Additionally, it warns that the absence of legal regulations allows irresponsible owners to avoid paying their share, shifting the burden onto others. At the same time, it “leaves those who strive for transparency and proper management powerless.”

The Association holds the Ministry and the Land Registry responsible for the delay and their continued silence. It is demanding answers about who is causing the holdup, who is benefitting from it, why the Association’s requests are being ignored, and for how much longer the situation will drag on.

Finally, they ask whether there is there “real political commitment to resolve this or if certain individuals benefit from maintaining the chaos?”