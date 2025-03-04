Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

The Minister of Interior, Constantinos Ioannou, has announced the implementation of an accelerated procedure for issuing urban planning and building permits for low and medium-risk developments as part of the wider licensing sector reform.

This new procedure applies to developments of up to 12 terraced houses and four-storey apartment buildings with up to 20 apartments and a basement, aiming to simplify licensing and improve efficiency.

The fast-track system will reduce the permit approval process to a maximum of 80 working days.

Building licence application

Applications will be submitted through the “hippodamos” System, where private designers certify the accuracy and completeness of applications, assuming responsibility for compliance. The reform also introduces significant changes in development control, shifting from paper-based assessments to on-site inspections conducted in three stages.

Quality checks and impartiality

To ensure construction quality alongside faster permit issuance, Building Inspectors will be appointed to conduct inspections at two phases of the construction process.

A final inspection will be carried out by EOA officers, responsible for granting final approval. If deficiencies are found in prior inspections, complaints can be filed against the Building Inspectors.

To ensure impartiality, inspectors will be randomly selected, and each development will be examined by different individuals at different stages.

Building licence reforms to date

The Minister highlighted that the licensing reform builds upon 22 measures introduced since October 2023 to streamline processes and reduce bureaucracy.

An automatic licensing system for low-risk developments (up to two dwellings) has already been implemented since October 2024, reducing permit issuance to 40 working days.

So far, 491 applications for single-family and duplex houses have been submitted, with 347 processed. For Category B developments, 61 building permit applications have been submitted since February 2025, with seven already approved.

Mr Ioannou emphasised that the reform will accelerate permit issuance for 50% of developments while allowing authorities to focus on more complex cases.

The Government remains committed to enhancing state services for the benefit of citizens, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and economic growth through modernised licensing procedures.