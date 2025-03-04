Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesExpanded fast-track building licence procedure announced
Latest News & Updates

Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

By Nigel Howarth
Fast-track building licence procedure expansion announced
Cyprus Minister of Interior, Constantinos Ioannou

The Minister of Interior, Constantinos Ioannou, has announced the implementation of an accelerated procedure for issuing urban planning and building permits for low and medium-risk developments as part of the wider licensing sector reform.

This new procedure applies to developments of up to 12 terraced houses and four-storey apartment buildings with up to 20 apartments and a basement, aiming to simplify licensing and improve efficiency.

The fast-track system will reduce the permit approval process to a maximum of 80 working days.

Building licence application

Applications will be submitted through the “hippodamos” System, where private designers certify the accuracy and completeness of applications, assuming responsibility for compliance. The reform also introduces significant changes in development control, shifting from paper-based assessments to on-site inspections conducted in three stages.

Quality checks and impartiality

To ensure construction quality alongside faster permit issuance, Building Inspectors will be appointed to conduct inspections at two phases of the construction process.

A final inspection will be carried out by EOA officers, responsible for granting final approval. If deficiencies are found in prior inspections, complaints can be filed against the Building Inspectors.

To ensure impartiality, inspectors will be randomly selected, and each development will be examined by different individuals at different stages.

Building licence reforms to date

The Minister highlighted that the licensing reform builds upon 22 measures introduced since October 2023 to streamline processes and reduce bureaucracy.

An automatic licensing system for low-risk developments (up to two dwellings) has already been implemented since October 2024, reducing permit issuance to 40 working days.

So far, 491 applications for single-family and duplex houses have been submitted, with 347 processed. For Category B developments, 61 building permit applications have been submitted since February 2025, with seven already approved.

Mr Ioannou emphasised that the reform will accelerate permit issuance for 50% of developments while allowing authorities to focus on more complex cases.

The Government remains committed to enhancing state services for the benefit of citizens, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and economic growth through modernised licensing procedures.

Previous article
Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings
Next article
Call to cap short-term rentals rejected

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

Latest News & Updates

Call to cap short-term rentals rejected

Jointly Owned Buildings

Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings

Legal Matters

Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

Legal Matters

One third short-term rentals illegal

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025