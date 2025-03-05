Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesCall to cap short-term rentals rejected
Latest News & Updates

Call to cap short-term rentals rejected

By Nigel Howarth
short-term rentals cap rejected

The Attorney-General’s office has rejected a proposal to limit how many short-term rental properties a person or company can register in Cyprus. However, discussions on the topic are still ongoing.

The proposal was part of an effort to regulate the fast-growing short-term rental market, including properties listed on platforms like Airbnb. The deputy tourism ministry suggested allowing each person or company to register only two properties in the self-catering accommodation register.

The plan became public after a parliamentary discussion on February 18, where Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis confirmed that a proposed law change had been sent to the Attorney-General’s office. This change aimed to make registration mandatory for all short-term rental properties before they could be rented out or advertised.

Later, Koumis explained on state radio that the proposal was meant to prevent large-scale short-term rental businesses from avoiding hotel regulations. He said many investors, mostly foreign, were buying multiple properties, registering them as short-term rentals, and operating them without following the same rules as hotels. This, he argued, created unfair competition in the tourism industry.

Right now, an investor can buy 10 to 12 apartments, turn them into short-term rentals, and compete with hotels without facing the same rules. The government had hoped that limiting the number of properties a person could register would help stop this practice.

The proposal also included new penalties for violations, which fall under the government’s authority and do not require consultation with those affected.

Even though the cap was rejected, the issue is still being discussed. The house commerce committee will review broader rules for short-term rentals, including new EU regulations on the sector.

Previous article
Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced
Next article
LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

Latest News & Updates

Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

Jointly Owned Buildings

Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings

Legal Matters

Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

Legal Matters

One third short-term rentals illegal

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.2024
RUB
0.0098
CNY
0.1322
CHF
1.0667

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025