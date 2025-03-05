LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

While the Local Government Organisations (LGO) support the extension of the fast-track building licensing procedure to include medium-risk projects, they have raised concerns about the lack of building inspectors.

The presidents worry that their organisations may face additional responsibilities while already struggling with staff shortages.

The Ministry of the Interior has reassured them, saying their concerns are due to a lack of information.

Staff shortages remain a challenge

Constantinos Yiorkadjis, President of the Nicosia LGO, stressed the urgent need to appoint building inspectors. If this does not happen, LGOs will have to handle inspections themselves, despite already facing staffing issues. Until building inspectors are appointed, LGOs will oversee inspections.

Yiorkadjis remains positive about the new ministerial decree, believing it is a step in the right direction. He is optimistic that if all departments receive sufficient staffing, the new process will be very effective.

He welcomed the initiative, which includes processing permits within 80 working days, shifting inspections from paperwork to physical site visits, and introducing building inspectors in partnership with ETEK.

LGOs responsible for final approval

Angelos Hadjicharalambous, President of the Larnaca LGO, explained that project designers will now be responsible for ensuring their applications are complete before submitting them through the “Hippodamus” system, along with a special declaration form.

However, LGOs will still have the final say, as they must review all applications before issuing permits.

Hadjicharalambous acknowledged that appointing building inspectors would ease the workload on LGOs, allowing them to focus on large-scale developments inherited from previous authorities.

Benefits for the housing market and economy

Polys Kourousides, President of the Cyprus Valuers Association, highlighted the economic advantages of the new regulations. He believes they will boost housing supply and help stabilise property prices.

With two inspections conducted by building inspectors and a final one by LGOs, the system will ensure developments follow regulations while allowing LGOs to concentrate on more complex projects.

Temporary register of building inspectors by ETEK

Interior Ministry spokesperson Margarita Kyriakou clarified that appointing building inspectors requires legislative approval. Until this is finalised, ETEK will create a temporary register of members to carry out site inspections for a limited time.

Since the new permitting process for building projects begins at the end of March, there will be no immediate need for inspections. She dismissed concerns about LGOs having to handle inspections themselves as a misunderstanding.

She also confirmed that planning permits are already being processed, while building permits will follow by the end of the month, alongside the temporary ETEK register.