Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

7th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty PricesThe 10 most expensive property sales in January
News MenuProperty Prices

The 10 most expensive property sales in January

By Nigel Howarth
Most expensive Cyprus property sales in January 2025

Ask Wire, a technology-based company that monitors transactions, asking prices, and construction activity in the real estate sector, has processed and published data on the 10 most expensive property sales completed in January 2025, along with the total value of the 10 highest sales per district.

The 10 most expensive property sales across Cyprus had a total value of €12.1 million, with the highest-priced sale being a house in Mouttagiaka, Limassol, sold for €2.5 million.

Limassol dominates the list of the 10 priciest properties, accounting for seven transactions with a total value of €8.8 million. Completing the top 10 are Larnaca with two sales totalling €2.5 million and Paphos with one sale worth €810,000.

The 10 most expensive property sales in January

Property Type Location Sale Price
House Limassol / Mouttagiaka €2.05 million
House Limassol / Souni – Zanakia €2 million
Land Larnaca / Mazotos €1.6 million
House Limassol / Mouttagiaka €1.2 million
House Limassol / Agia Zoni €1.06 million
House Larnaca / Perivolia €900,000
House Limassol / Agios Athanasios €820,000
House Limassol / Agia Zoni €820,000
Plot Limassol / Agios Nikolaos €820,000
Land Paphos / Geroskipou €810,000

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

January’s 50 largest transactions (10 per district)

Of these top 50 sales, 36.5% of the total value came from the 10 properties in Limassol. Larnaca and Paphos each accounted for 19.5%, leaving Nicosia behind at 16%.

The top 10 sales in Limassol amounted to €11 million, while those in Paphos and Larnaca each totalled €5.9 million.

The 10 most expensive properties in Nicosia sold for €4.8 million. Meanwhile, in the free district of Famagusta, the total value of the 10 highest sales was €2.6 million, making up just 8.5% of the total value of the 50 most expensive sales in January.

High-value property sales in January

The 50 highest-value property sales in November 2024 totalled €47.3 million.

  • Famagusta: €2.6 million (8.5% of the total)
  • Larnaca: €5.9 million (19.5% of the total)
  • Limassol: €11 million (36.5% of the total)
  • Nicosia: €4.8 million (16% of the total)
  • Paphos: €5.9 million (19.5% of the total)

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

January’s most expensive property sales/district

District Highest Transaction Type of Property Share of District Total (%)
Famagusta €520,000 House 20%
Larnaca €1.6 million Land 27.1%
Limassol €2.05 million House 18.6%
Nicosia €745,000 House 15.5%
Paphos €810,000 Land 13.5%

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, commented on the above:

“With the highest sale just surpassing the €2 million mark, the high-value property market remained at low levels in January 2025. Notably, compared to the previous month, December 2024, the total value of the 50 most expensive transactions recorded a significant 67% decrease.

“Beyond that, we observe that 27 of the top 50 sales were houses. If we also include the nine luxury apartment transactions, it becomes clear that the driving force behind the high-value property market in January was residential real estate.

“The district with the fewest residential property sales in its top 10 was Nicosia (two houses and two apartments), whereas the top 10 sales in the free district of Famagusta consisted exclusively of residential properties (seven houses and three apartments).”

For more information and insights on the real estate market, visit Ask Wire’s website.

Previous article
LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

RELATED ARTICLES

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices remain steady in 2024 fourth quarter

Latest News & Updates

Limassol apartment block most expensive sale in 2024

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus property market experiences varied trends

Property Prices

The highs and lows of rental prices for apartments and houses in Cyprus

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus house price index up 2.7% year-on-year

Property Prices

House prices and rents rose in Q3 2024

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1888
RUB
0.0103
CNY
0.1269
CHF
1.0488

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025