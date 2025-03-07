Ask Wire, a technology-based company that monitors transactions, asking prices, and construction activity in the real estate sector, has processed and published data on the 10 most expensive property sales completed in January 2025, along with the total value of the 10 highest sales per district.

The 10 most expensive property sales across Cyprus had a total value of €12.1 million, with the highest-priced sale being a house in Mouttagiaka, Limassol, sold for €2.5 million.

Limassol dominates the list of the 10 priciest properties, accounting for seven transactions with a total value of €8.8 million. Completing the top 10 are Larnaca with two sales totalling €2.5 million and Paphos with one sale worth €810,000.

The 10 most expensive property sales in January

Property Type Location Sale Price House Limassol / Mouttagiaka €2.05 million House Limassol / Souni – Zanakia €2 million Land Larnaca / Mazotos €1.6 million House Limassol / Mouttagiaka €1.2 million House Limassol / Agia Zoni €1.06 million House Larnaca / Perivolia €900,000 House Limassol / Agios Athanasios €820,000 House Limassol / Agia Zoni €820,000 Plot Limassol / Agios Nikolaos €820,000 Land Paphos / Geroskipou €810,000

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

January’s 50 largest transactions (10 per district)

Of these top 50 sales, 36.5% of the total value came from the 10 properties in Limassol. Larnaca and Paphos each accounted for 19.5%, leaving Nicosia behind at 16%.

The top 10 sales in Limassol amounted to €11 million, while those in Paphos and Larnaca each totalled €5.9 million.

The 10 most expensive properties in Nicosia sold for €4.8 million. Meanwhile, in the free district of Famagusta, the total value of the 10 highest sales was €2.6 million, making up just 8.5% of the total value of the 50 most expensive sales in January.

High-value property sales in January

The 50 highest-value property sales in November 2024 totalled €47.3 million.

Famagusta: €2.6 million (8.5% of the total)

€2.6 million (8.5% of the total) Larnaca: €5.9 million (19.5% of the total)

€5.9 million (19.5% of the total) Limassol: €11 million (36.5% of the total)

€11 million (36.5% of the total) Nicosia: €4.8 million (16% of the total)

€4.8 million (16% of the total) Paphos: €5.9 million (19.5% of the total)

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

January’s most expensive property sales/district

District Highest Transaction Type of Property Share of District Total (%) Famagusta €520,000 House 20% Larnaca €1.6 million Land 27.1% Limassol €2.05 million House 18.6% Nicosia €745,000 House 15.5% Paphos €810,000 Land 13.5%

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, commented on the above:

“With the highest sale just surpassing the €2 million mark, the high-value property market remained at low levels in January 2025. Notably, compared to the previous month, December 2024, the total value of the 50 most expensive transactions recorded a significant 67% decrease.

“Beyond that, we observe that 27 of the top 50 sales were houses. If we also include the nine luxury apartment transactions, it becomes clear that the driving force behind the high-value property market in January was residential real estate.

“The district with the fewest residential property sales in its top 10 was Nicosia (two houses and two apartments), whereas the top 10 sales in the free district of Famagusta consisted exclusively of residential properties (seven houses and three apartments).”

For more information and insights on the real estate market, visit Ask Wire’s website.