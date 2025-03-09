Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme receives 699 applications

A total of 699 applications have been submitted so far under the Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme, which aims to legalize minor planning infringements in approved developments.

The scheme, which launched on September 23, 2024, runs for six months and is set to close on March 23, 2025.

According to Elikkos Elia, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, 616 of the amnesty applications relate to residential developments. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Elia provided a breakdown of applications submitted to Local Government Organisations (LGO):

Nicosia: 219 applications

Limassol: 215 applications

Larnaca: 78 applications

Paphos: 150 applications

Famagusta: 37 applications

The applications cover a range of developments, including:

616 residential developments

36 commercial developments

8 office developments

6 industrial and storage developments

3 tourism developments

3 health developments

2 sports developments

1 welfare development

13 leisure and entertainment developments

4 agricultural/livestock developments

7 other developments

Elia encouraged eligible property buyers to take advantage of the amnesty scheme before it closes, allowing them to secure final approval and the property’s title deeds.

He emphasized that the scheme is designed to legalize small-scale urban planning infringements, such as exceeding the building coefficient and minor regulatory deviations (e.g., covered verandas, pergolas, or reduced boundary distances).

The application process is simplified and can be completed with assistance from private consultants.

The application fee is paid to the Special Fund of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation, supporting affordable housing initiatives. Elia highlighted that the amnesty scheme aligns with the government’s broader housing policy, aiming to address housing challenges and promote affordability.