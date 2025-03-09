Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

9th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuTitle DeedsUrban Planning Amnesty Scheme receives 699 applications
Latest News & UpdatesTitle DeedsLegal Matters

Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme receives 699 applications

By Nigel Howarth
Urban planning amnesty

A total of 699 applications have been submitted so far under the Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme, which aims to legalize minor planning infringements in approved developments.

The scheme, which launched on September 23, 2024, runs for six months and is set to close on March 23, 2025.

According to Elikkos Elia, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, 616 of the amnesty applications relate to residential developments. Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Elia provided a breakdown of applications submitted to Local Government Organisations (LGO):

  • Nicosia: 219 applications
  • Limassol: 215 applications
  • Larnaca: 78 applications
  • Paphos: 150 applications
  • Famagusta: 37 applications

The applications cover a range of developments, including:

  • 616 residential developments
  • 36 commercial developments
  • 8 office developments
  • 6 industrial and storage developments
  • 3 tourism developments
  • 3 health developments
  • 2 sports developments
  • 1 welfare development
  • 13 leisure and entertainment developments
  • 4 agricultural/livestock developments
  • 7 other developments

Elia encouraged eligible property buyers to take advantage of the amnesty scheme before it closes, allowing them to secure final approval and the property’s title deeds.

He emphasized that the scheme is designed to legalize small-scale urban planning infringements, such as exceeding the building coefficient and minor regulatory deviations (e.g., covered verandas, pergolas, or reduced boundary distances).

The application process is simplified and can be completed with assistance from private consultants.

The application fee is paid to the Special Fund of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation, supporting affordable housing initiatives. Elia highlighted that the amnesty scheme aligns with the government’s broader housing policy, aiming to address housing challenges and promote affordability.

Previous article
EIB commits €10 billion to tackle Europe’s housing crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

EIB commits €10 billion to tackle Europe’s housing crisis

Latest News & Updates

LGOs concerned over lack of building inspectors

Latest News & Updates

Call to cap short-term rentals rejected

Latest News & Updates

Expanded fast-track building licence procedure announced

Jointly Owned Buildings

Solutions needed NOW for jointly-owned buildings

Legal Matters

Scrap 5% reduced VAT rate for foreign property buyers

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1907
RUB
0.0104
CNY
0.1276
CHF
1.0476

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025