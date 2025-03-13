Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme application deadline extended

The Ministry of the Interior has announced an three month extension of the Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme until 23 June 2025.

Since the scheme started on 23 September 2024, a total of 948 applications have been submitted across Cyprus. These include:

310 in Nicosia

279 in Limassol

92 in Larnaca

204 in Paphos

63 in Famagusta

The majority of applications (89%) are for legalising changes made to residential buildings.

After reviewing interest in the scheme and following advice from the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK), the Ministry has decided to extend the deadline by three months, until 23 June 2025. The decision was made due to a recent surge in applications.

The scheme allows for the legalisation of minor planning infringements or exceeding building limits, in exchange for a fee paid to the Special Affordable Housing Fund of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation (KOAG).

It applies to various types of buildings, including homes, offices, factories, farms, warehouses, shops, and leisure venues such as restaurants.

To qualify, the building must have a valid planning and/or building permit, and any unauthorised changes must have been made before 13 September 2024. A private consultant must confirm the date of these changes with an official declaration.

Applications must be submitted online through the “Ippodamos” system to the relevant local authority.