New high-rise project in Limassol gets green light

A new high-rise project along the Limassol coastline valued at €22 million has been given the green light by the Environment Department.

The proposed building, developed by P.G. Economides Properties Ltd, will reach a height of 87 metres and will serve as a mixed-use office and commercial space.

According to the architectural plans, the development will consist of a ground floor, a mezzanine, a rooftop garden, two basement levels, and 18 storeys. The total coverage area is expected to be 1,250 square metres, while the built-up area will amount to 8,271.78 square metres.

The project will incorporate 146 parking spaces, with seven specifically designated for persons with disabilities. These spaces will be distributed across the two basement levels, the ground floor, and the first level. Additionally, provisions have been made for sustainable transport options, with 20 bicycle parking spaces and 15 designated for motorcycles.

The estimated completion timeline for the project is set at 28 months from the date all necessary permits are secured.

The building is strategically located within an area that features a combination of residential and mixed-use developments, including office spaces, commercial establishments, and dining venues. To the east, the site borders a mixed-use development that includes both residential units and office spaces. To the west, it is adjacent to other mixed-use buildings that house both residential and commercial units.

A key geographical feature in the vicinity is the Vathias River, which flows less than 77 metres east of the proposed development site.

The broader area surrounding the project, particularly along the coastal avenue, is characterised by a high concentration of tourism-related developments, including hotels, resorts, and restaurants. Moving further north from the site, the landscape transitions into primarily residential developments, interspersed with a few mixed-use commercial buildings.

Additionally, the well-known Griva Digeni Avenue is situated 68 metres west of the development site, providing convenient access to key areas of the city. A notable landmark in the vicinity is the Oval building, which is positioned 120 metres further west.