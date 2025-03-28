Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

28th March 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuLatest News & UpdatesDesalination units to mitigate Cyprus water crisis
Latest News & Updates

Desalination units to mitigate Cyprus water crisis

By Nigel Howarth
Floating desalination unit

Cyprus is experiencing its worst water crisis since 2008 when the government was forced to import water from Greece by tanker. In response, the island is rapidly expanding its desalination capacity through floating and land-based units.

To ensure adequate water supply for domestic and agricultural use, authorities are accelerating efforts to expand the island’s desalination infrastructure. Plans are underway to install permanent, mobile, floating, and land-based desalination units to meet the country’s growing need for drinking water by 2026 and beyond.

Proposals for desalination units

The Water Development Department (WDD) has received proposals from 53 entities interested in developing floating desalination units at strategic coastal locations.

These units offer flexibility, rapid deployment, and lower installation costs compared to land-based alternatives.

The evaluation process is at an advanced stage, with 13 proposals currently under review. These proposals, from Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Norway, and Spain, could see desalination units installed within six months, with production capacities ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 cubic metres per day.

A further 40 proposals, requiring between 10 and 24 months for implementation, come from additional countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Malta, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Expansion of existing unit capacity

Existing desalination facilities in Dhekelia, Limassol, Paphos, and Vasilikos may also see capacity expansions through temporary desalination units. Initial assessments indicate that Paphos and Episkopi will be prioritised due to current supply shortfalls. A temporary desalination unit producing 10,000 cubic metres of water per day is planned at these locations.

The proposal evaluation process is time-intensive, requiring thorough review to ensure effective and cost-efficient solutions. Each project must meet strict technical, environmental, and financial viability criteria. Additionally, implementing some proposals may require infrastructure development and licensing approvals.

In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Agriculture has directed the WDD to initiate a public consultation and seek expressions of interest for installing and operating floating or land-based mobile desalination units. If legally permissible, the department aims to negotiate directly with suppliers to expedite implementation.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou has acknowledged that Paphos and Limassol will be the first cities to feel the effects of the drought. She admitted that while past mistakes have contributed to the crisis, significant efforts are being made to address the issue. Key measures include mobile desalination units, expanding existing facilities, using boreholes, and constructing two permanent desalination plants powered by renewable energy.

The crisis stems from three consecutive years of drought, outdated water infrastructure with significant losses, over-reliance on reservoirs for drinking water, and a fire at the Paphos desalination plant. The government is working with key agencies to expedite water security measures and ensure swift implementation of emergency actions.

Previous article
New high-rise project in Limassol gets green light

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News & Updates

New high-rise project in Limassol gets green light

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus property market on brink of “golden” era?

Latest News & Updates

Cyprus dealing with the housing crisis and affordability

Jointly Owned Buildings

Cyprus’ jointly-owned buildings: law delays and safety concerns

Latest News & Updates

Troika highlights concerns over Cyprus economic growth

Latest News & Updates

Lawyer acquitted in Al Jazeera passports scandal case

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1907
RUB
0.0104
CNY
0.1276
CHF
1.0476

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025