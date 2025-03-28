Desalination units to mitigate Cyprus water crisis

Cyprus is experiencing its worst water crisis since 2008 when the government was forced to import water from Greece by tanker. In response, the island is rapidly expanding its desalination capacity through floating and land-based units.

To ensure adequate water supply for domestic and agricultural use, authorities are accelerating efforts to expand the island’s desalination infrastructure. Plans are underway to install permanent, mobile, floating, and land-based desalination units to meet the country’s growing need for drinking water by 2026 and beyond.

Proposals for desalination units

The Water Development Department (WDD) has received proposals from 53 entities interested in developing floating desalination units at strategic coastal locations.

These units offer flexibility, rapid deployment, and lower installation costs compared to land-based alternatives.

The evaluation process is at an advanced stage, with 13 proposals currently under review. These proposals, from Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Norway, and Spain, could see desalination units installed within six months, with production capacities ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 cubic metres per day.

A further 40 proposals, requiring between 10 and 24 months for implementation, come from additional countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Malta, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Expansion of existing unit capacity

Existing desalination facilities in Dhekelia, Limassol, Paphos, and Vasilikos may also see capacity expansions through temporary desalination units. Initial assessments indicate that Paphos and Episkopi will be prioritised due to current supply shortfalls. A temporary desalination unit producing 10,000 cubic metres of water per day is planned at these locations.

The proposal evaluation process is time-intensive, requiring thorough review to ensure effective and cost-efficient solutions. Each project must meet strict technical, environmental, and financial viability criteria. Additionally, implementing some proposals may require infrastructure development and licensing approvals.

In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Agriculture has directed the WDD to initiate a public consultation and seek expressions of interest for installing and operating floating or land-based mobile desalination units. If legally permissible, the department aims to negotiate directly with suppliers to expedite implementation.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou has acknowledged that Paphos and Limassol will be the first cities to feel the effects of the drought. She admitted that while past mistakes have contributed to the crisis, significant efforts are being made to address the issue. Key measures include mobile desalination units, expanding existing facilities, using boreholes, and constructing two permanent desalination plants powered by renewable energy.

The crisis stems from three consecutive years of drought, outdated water infrastructure with significant losses, over-reliance on reservoirs for drinking water, and a fire at the Paphos desalination plant. The government is working with key agencies to expedite water security measures and ensure swift implementation of emergency actions.