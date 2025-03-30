Strict measures against dangerous buildings owners

Local councils and district authorities are hesitant to take responsibility for dangerous buildings as lawmakers prepare new rules giving them greater power to act.

A bill proposed by MP Marinos Mousiouttas suggests cutting off water and electricity to dangerous buildings and stopping owners from renting them out.

If owners ignore safety warnings, authorities would be allowed to enter these buildings and take action to remove risks. Owners who fail to comply could face fines of up to €40,000 or up to two years in prison.

Many local councils are unwilling to take on this responsibility because owners often refuse to pay for necessary repairs. According to government officials, this forces councils to cover costs and then try to recover the money spent on making structures safe.

Proposed law

The proposed law allows authorities to issue fines of up to €40,000 and order buildings facing the threat of collapse to be evacuated.

When a building is identified as being in a dangerous condition, officials must inform the owner and explain the reasons. The owner is then given a deadline to hire an engineer to assess the risks and suggest repairs.

Under the plan, owners have 30 days to submit their response in writing. If they fail to act, authorities can issue fines and arrange the necessary work. This may include making repairs, demolishing, or fencing off the building.

The costs of these works would then be registered as a charge against the affected property with the District Land Registry Office. This would prevent its owner selling the building without first paying the debt.

Parliament is expected to discuss the bill in the coming weeks as officials try to find a fair way to handle dangerous buildings across the island.