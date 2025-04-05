Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

6th April 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNon-Performing LoansTroika still sees spectres of the 2013 financial crisis
Latest News & UpdatesNon-Performing Loans

Troika still sees spectres of the 2013 financial crisis

By Nigel Howarth
Troika concerned over Cyprus’ slow progress in reducing legacy Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and persistent high debt levels.

The Troika of international lenders expressed concern over Cyprus’ slow progress in reducing legacy Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and persistent high debt levels.

The recent visit of the Troika’s technical delegation to Cyprus once again highlighted the country’s ongoing economic challenges, primarily stemming from a significant stock of legacy Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and elevated public debt levels.

Despite a gradual reduction in NPLs in recent years, a substantial backlog remains, posing a continued burden on the economy. Private debt also remains comparatively high, hampering financial flexibility for households and businesses.

According to recent reports, the Troika has voiced serious concerns over Cyprus maintaining one of the highest NPL ratios in the Eurozone. These concerns pertain not only to NPLs still held within the banking system, but more critically, to those outside it—mainly in Vulture Funds. As of the latest figures, around €19.1 billion in NPLs are held by these entities, with an additional €1.7 billion still on banks’ balance sheets. The failure to resolve or write off these loans continues to constrain credit availability and reduce liquidity in the economy.

The Troika also underlined that private debt in Cyprus remains high by European standards. This prevents some individuals and businesses from fully participating in the country’s economic growth. By the end of 2024, approximately 72,000 borrowers had NPLs managed by Debt Servicing Companies, with fewer held by banks.

Impact on the Cypriot economy

The large volume of unresolved NPLs, coupled with high public debt, acts as a brake on economic growth. Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the foreclosure process and the sluggish pace of debt resolution undermines investor confidence and delays new investment. Furthermore, the absence of a coherent strategy to further reduce public debt risks increasing borrowing costs for the state, further limiting future growth potential.

A pivotal year ahead

The year 2025 is being seen as a critical juncture. The Troika has urged Cypriot authorities to adopt decisive measures to address NPLs and reduce private debt. Key priorities include:

  • Accelerating foreclosures and restructurings: Swift resolution of legacy NPLs is essential to unlock growth.
  • Judicial reform: Foreclosure procedures must become quicker and less prone to exploitation by strategic defaulters.
  • Targeted policies for private debt reduction: In a country growing at over 3% annually, debt relief and restructuring strategies are vital to allow broader economic participation.
  • Stimulating economic activity: An economy unburdened by legacy debt empowers banks to increase new lending, fuelling investment and consumption.

In short, Cyprus stands at a turning point where bold reforms are essential to leave behind the lingering shadows of its past financial crisis.

Previous article
Draft bill to address dangerous buildings at risk of collapse

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Draft bill to address dangerous buildings at risk of collapse

Latest News & Updates

Water cuts expected in 2026 as Cyprus dries up

Property Sales

New home sales exceeded €2 billion in 2024

Property Prices

Cyprus property prices return to pre-crisis levels

Legal Matters

Strict measures against dangerous buildings owners

Latest News & Updates

Desalination units to mitigate Cyprus water crisis

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1757
RUB
0.0109
CNY
0.1253
CHF
1.0594

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025