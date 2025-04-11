Euro area house prices up 4.2%, but down 1% in Cyprus

In the fourth quarter of 2024, house prices in the euro area experienced a year-on-year increase of 4.2%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union.

Across the broader European Union (EU), prices rose even more sharply, with a 4.9% increase when compared with the same period in 2023. This growth marks a notable acceleration from the third quarter of 2024, during which the euro area saw house prices rise by 2.7%, while the EU overall recorded a 3.9% increase.

On a quarterly basis, between the third and fourth quarters of 2024, house prices rose more modestly – by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.8% across the EU.

House prices in EU Member States

Looking at individual EU Member States, the majority saw rising property prices over the year. Of the countries for which data were available, twenty-four experienced an annual increase in house prices.

The most significant surges were recorded in Bulgaria, with an impressive 18.3% rise, followed by Hungary at 13.0%, and Portugal at 11.6%. However, not all countries followed the upward trend. France and Finland both recorded annual declines of 1.9%.

When comparing prices with the previous quarter, eighteen Member States registered an increase, while six experienced a decline.

Two countries – Malta and Finland – reported no quarterly change. The sharpest quarter-on-quarter declines occurred in France and Cyprus, both of which fell 1.0%, and in Estonia, where prices dropped by 0.7%.

In contrast, Slovakia saw the strongest quarterly growth at 3.6%, followed closely by Slovenia (3.1%) and Portugal (3.0%).

These figures indicate a continuing overall upward trend in the EU housing market, though with significant variation among Member States, reflecting differing economic conditions and housing market dynamics within the bloc.